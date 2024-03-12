Disney Announces Ahsoka & Grogu's Next Star Wars Appearance

Lucasfilm's biggest Star Wars stars, including Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka and Grogu, are about to make their first appearances in 2024, but it won't be on Disney+.

Back in September 2023, Disney announced three of its Star Tours - The Adventures Continue rides would be expanding to feature more "stories and characters," specifically those from Disney+.

In announcing the expansion's opening date, Disney revealed which Star Wars characters and streaming series would be gaining a presence in the ride in the coming weeks.

[ Here's When Tiana's Bayou Adventure Opening Is Expected to Happen at Disney World (Month Prediction) ]

Grogu & Ahsoka's Star Tours Takeover

Disney

Disney just announced its Star Tours - The Adventures Continue attractions at Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris are gaining characters and locations from Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, and Andor beginning Friday, April 5.

For reference, Star Tours - The Adventures Continue is a flight simulator attraction offering a randomized mash-up of "adventures" and characters from the Star Wars Saga.

However, this is the first time Star Wars streaming shows and their heroes will have had any sort of presence in a Disney Park ride.

The Disney Parks Blog noted guests may encounter "urgent transmissions" from Ahsoka Tano while aboard the expanded Star Tours and even visit Ahsoka's (franchise-changing) planet of Peridea.

Disney

The expansion's teaser trailer also offered a quick preview of on-ride footage above the planet Seatos and flying amidst a pod of Purrgil.

Disney

Disney shared additional images of other Disney+ Star Wars characters guests will see. Fans also got a glimpse of The Mandalorian's Din Djarin and Grogu and how they're expected to appear in the ride.

Disney

Andor's Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna, also joins the adventure.

Disney

[ Disney Confirms Unfortunate News for Andor Season 2's Release ]

Star Tours' Surprising Streaming Addition

Given The Mandalorian's popularity (and particularly Grogu's), it's not at all surprising that the galaxy's favorite father and son were finally featured in a Disney Park ride.

Just what adorable antics fans can expect from the galaxy's favorite little guy will be interesting to discover, as well as which planet from the show will be featured.

Ahsoka also makes sense due to her impact on the Skywalker Saga, her expanding role within the MandoVerse, and with Ahsoka Season 2 on the way.

The biggest surprise is Disney's decision to include Andor, which is Star Wars' most mature series to date, and likely its most cerebral.

The show's inclusion at Disney World, as well as Disneyland and Disneyland Paris, suggests the company is willing to feature all of the fan base's beloved narratives in its parks, not just those that move merchandise at the gift shop.

While Disney has not confirmed whether Star Tours will include Andor locations along with characters' "transmissions," fans of the series have to be hoping for a ride through Season 1's stunning Eye of Aldhani meteor shower.

Finally, while Star Tours scenes are randomized and part of the attraction's appeal, past updates saw Disney guaranteeing new ride scenes and cameos for a select window of time.

If Disney intends to do the same for this Star Wars expansion, fans should expect a confirmation, as well as further information, in the coming weeks.

Disney's new update to Star Tours - The Adventures Continue arrives on Friday, April 5 at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and Disneyland Paris.