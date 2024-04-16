Star Wars Just Brought Back The Mandalorian for a Special 2024 Cameo

For Disney's latest Star Wars experience, the role of The Mandalorian's Din Djarin and Grogu prove that "This is the Way."

For the first time ever, the Disney Parks have integrated Star Wars Disney+ characters into a theme park ride via the latest addition to Star Tours: The Adventures Continue at Disneyland, Hollywood Studios, and Disneyland Paris.

In addition to both Cassian Andor and Ahsoka Tano, the original Star Wars Disney+ stars make an appearance, and it may be the best of the new batch.

The Mandalorian's Historic 2024 Disney Cameo

Disney

Disney & Star Wars' Star Tours: The Adventures Continue spotlights Mando and Grogu in between action-packed show scenes and as a high-quality (and hilarious!) 3D hologram.

Disney invited The Direct to preview the ride's new additions, and The Mandalorian's first appearance since The Mandalorian's Season 3 conclusion begins with C-3PO (the reluctant pilot of the ride's StarSpeeder 1000) informing guests of an incoming transmission.

This is immediately followed by Ludwig Göransson's The Mandalorian theme and an crystal-clear apparation of Din Djarin and Grogu on the ride vehicle's windshield-like screen.

Mando begins by warning of "a battle" and attempts to recruit guests aboard the StarSpeeder to help:

"Star Tours, a battle is brewing and we can no longer stand in the shadows. We need your help. Head to the coordinates I'm transmitting to you. This mission is dangerous. Be strong and courageous."

However, while delivering these instructions, fans may be understandably distracted as one of Grogu's favorite frog snacks is levitating in the air and out towards passengers via 3D.

After Mando repeats his signature "This is the Way" phrase, Grogu Force-pulls the frog into his mouth, prompting Mando to order, "Spit that out."

The galaxy's favorite green padawan reluctantly obeys, but this sends the space frog hurtling straight towards guests, resulting in quite a surprised reaction from the crowd.

Disney+ Talent Stars in Disney Parks Ride

The Direct

While Andor's Diego Luna and Ahsoka's Rosario Dawson both appear to have filmed their Star Tours cameos, Disney hasn't confirmed whether Pedro Pascal reprised his voice role for Din Djarin.

In fact, the Los Angeles Times reported that Disney Imagineering is not revealing its voice acting talent for Star Tours' latest update.

Who is confirmed to have reprised his role is Brendan Wayne, one of the actors behind Mando's beskar helmet, who posted the following on Instagram:

"I am so proud to have been a part of this amazing project. Star Tours was my mom’s favorite ride. She would be very proud to know that I earned a spot in the happiest place in the universe. I was able to work with legendary Disneyland creators and they gave me this cool cruiser as a moment! Thank you Disneyland and STAR TOURS!!!"

It's important to note that Star Tours' new Disney+ cameos are randomized, meaning fans aren't guaranteed to see Mando and Grogu during their ride.

While this is disappointing, fans will see at least one new character "transmission" during their ride, as well as a visit to Ahsoka's Seatos and its high-flying Purrgil, which is confirmed to be part of every Star Tours ride for the time being.

Star Wars fans can also expect more Mando in The Mandalorian & Grogu when it arrives in theaters on May 22, 2026.

Star Tours: The Adventure Continue with Disney+ additions is open now at Disneyland, Walt Disney World's Hollywood Studios, and Disneyland Paris.

