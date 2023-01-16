First Mandalorian Season 3 Poster Released Online

With a new trailer on the way for The Mandalorian Season 3, Star Wars and Lucasfilm gave fans a look at the titular hero in the season's first poster.

Disney+ is about to get its first heavy-hitter of the year with Season 3 of The Mandalorian, which will have a huge impact on the Star Wars universe with this show coming back into the spotlight for the first time in over two years. With just over a month until Din Djarin and Grogu return to the small screen, Disney is prepping for an increase in promotional material in order to bring hype levels up for the next eight episodes of adventure.

Shortly after the new year, Disney confirmed that a new trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3 would debut during the NFL playoffs, which will give fans a better look into Mando's next challenges in the streaming sphere.

And now, that promotional tour continues courtesy of Season 3's first official poster, highlighting the series' dynamic duo in their long-anticipated comeback.

New Mando Poster Highlights Din Djarin and Grogu

Star Wars released the first official poster for The Mandalorian Season 3 online, which comes hours before a new trailer for the series is set to premiere during the NFL Wild Card Game on ESPN.

Mando is seen flying through the air with his jetpack while shooting his blaster, all while adorably carrying Grogu in his left arm with his cape on fire.

Star Wars

This new poster continues with the simple style that both of the original posters from the first two seasons use, which can be seen ahead for comparison.

Season 1 highlighted Mando in the sunset for his debut appearance as part of Disney+'s launch in November 2019, walking in front of the Razor Crest ship in the desert.

Star Wars

The Season 2 poster threw Grogu into the picture, showing Mando riding through the sand on a speeder with the Yoda lookalike comfortably riding in the back.

This story is developing. Check back for updates!