Disney+ Confirms Baby Yoda's Next Appearance Before Mandalorian Season 3

The Mandalorian Season 3 has yet to officially receive its release date, but Disney+ may have given Star Wars fans something to celebrate in the form of new content dedicated to Baby Yoda (a.k.a. Grogu).

The upcoming third season of the hit Star Wars series is expected to continue the story of the runaway pair of Pedro Pascal's titular bounty hunter and Grogu after being reunited during the events of The Book of Boba Fett.

The first trailer from D23 Expo revealed that more bonding moments between Baby Yoda and Din Djarin will be showcased alongside the character's return to Mandalore.

Aside from the trailer, marketing has been minimal for The Mandalorian Season 3, but the latest rumor indicated that another trailer will be released on Christmas Day.

Now, while fans are waiting for Season 3's premiere, Disney+ has announced an exciting new short for Baby Yoda.

Baby Yoda Takes the Spotlight in New Disney+ Short

Disney+ Italy, via Star Wars News Net, accidentally revealed that a new short starring Baby Yoda will premiere on Saturday, November 12 with the title Star Wars Zen - Grogu and Dust Bunnies.

November 12 is also a significant date since it marks the third anniversary of The Mandalorian's premiere on Disney+.

The post has now been deleted, but the announcement can be seen below:

Disney+

It is unknown if the short will be connected to the events of The Mandalorian Season 3, but it's possible that it is similar to Marvel Studios' I Am Groot which chronicled the hilarious misadventures of the titular Guardian of the Galaxy.

Baby Yoda's Upcoming Disney+ Short is a Character Milestone

Based on the Star Wars Zen title of the Grogu-focused short, it's possible that this new Disney+ content could be tied to 2020's Zenimation, which is described to be a "mindfulness soundscape experience."

That said, this could mean that Grogu and Dust Bunnies may simply be a celebration of the character instead of a heavy tease of what's to come in The Mandalorian Season 3.

Moreover, it also makes history since it is the first short movie about The Mandalorian's famous Baby Yoda. Despite it being under the umbrella of Zen-focused titles, it still allows fans to spend time with the adorable Star Wars character before his much-anticipated adventure with Din Djarin in Season 3.

If it is not just a soundscape experience as the title suggests, it's possible that the short could be five minutes of Grogu and the Dust Bunnies just casually having fun on a distant planet.

Whatever the case, it's getting likely that Grogu will have a larger role in The Mandalorian Season 3 as the youngling embarks on a dangerous trip to Mandalore alongside the titular bounty hunter.

Star Wars Zen: Grogu and Dust Bunnies premieres on Disney+ on Saturday, November 12.