M3GAN 2.0 Star Ivanna Sakhno Reveals How Amelia Would Handle a Rom-Com Genre Twist

M3GAN 2.0 took the horror franchise in a brand new direction with its titular killer doll, instead pivoting into a sci-fi action movie. Of course, if the series continues, there's high odds that another shift is on its way.

The Direct recently spoke to M3GAN voice actress Jenna Davis, who revealed that she would love to see M3GAN star in a rom-com story. But how would Ivanna Sahkno's Amelia fare in a rom-com M3GAN film? The actress behind M3GAN 2.0's villain spoke with The Direct, where she talked about just that.

According to Sakhno, she feels that "Amelia is on a self-journey," and that "she's finding within herself, for herself." She further elaborated that "[Amelia is a] self partner at the moment."

The idea of exploring other genres in future films, such as rom-coms, is something the actress vocally supported. As for the future of her character, who seemingly died at the end of M3GAN 2.0, the Sakhno teased that "[she does] not think that is the end of that girl in the universe of M3GAN in general."

The entire interview can be read below, which also see Ivanna Sahkno further break down how she brought Amelia to life in such an intriguing fashion.

M3GAN 2.0 is now available to purchase digitally.

How Would Amelia Handle a M3GAN Rom-Com Movie?

"I Think Amelia Is on a Self-Journey."

The Direct: "I previously spoke to Jenna Davis, the voice behind M3GAN herself, and she revealed that if there were a third film, she would really love to hypothetically see a rom-com. What are your thoughts on that genre pivot, hypothetical?... Can Amelia find love? What is Amelia's dream romantic partner?

Ivanna Sakhno: Obviously, I'm into it... I think Amelia is on a self-journey. You know, she's finding within herself, for herself. She's [a] self partner at the moment, and I think for now, that is her world. M3GAN is trying to find love, and Amelia is just focusing on herself. But I'm very into watching rom-coms with M3GAN. I think [it would be great to explore] different genres, and I would only respect and support the decision of exploring it widely with how fans have reacted to the second film.

The Direct: "Do you think at the end of the film that Amelia is really dead? I mean, if Megan could come back, surely, surely, Amelia can come back one day."

Sakhno: Was Megan really dead at the end of the film?... But I do not think that is the end of that girl in the universe of M3GAN in general.

The Direct: "Assuming Amelia has some future, let's say there's a third movie that comes out one day. Do you think there's a world where Amelia could become a hero, kind of, in a similar way that M3GAN made that transition in this movie?"

Sakhno: There is always a world in which a villain can become a hero. I think it would depend on if there was a third film. It would depend on where the creative team behind M3GAN and behind Amelia would want to take her. Like, so, yeah, not for me to answer, but I do [see] multiple directions she could go towards.

Ivanna Sakhno on Bringing Amelia to Life In M3GAN 2.0

The Actor Feels That Amelia's Circumstances Are "A Reflection of a Human Experience..."

The Direct: "How did you approach bringing a personality to Amelia, when, for a majority of the movie, she is just a vehicle for others controlling her and giving commands?"

Ivanna Sakhno: I mean, I think there is a reflection of a human experience on being raised a certain way and being a vehicle for somebody else's dreams and understanding of the world. So to me, that was part of her journey, and her coming to self, part of her journey towards herself.

The Direct: "The entire concept is really interesting, as I feel like it speaks to a deeper societal message at play, kind of with the expectations that society places on everyone. How do you feel a deeper through line enhances the story being told?

Sakhno: I mean, it's a reflection on where we lead as a world and AI, and also a reflection on parenting in many ways. I think you can take this film and just enjoy it as is, because it's a really fun action comedy with horror aspects to it, or you can see it as deep as you want it to be. I mean, it's a reflection of your own understanding of the world and what you seek to understand from a film like that. But there are many themes, I think that you can just take and ponder about AI, parenting connection, all those parts.

The Direct: "Now, obviously Amelia started on the page, but when you took the character and gave your performance to it, were there any quirks or parts of that character that you kind of added through your own exploration and performance that weren't initially on the page?"

Sakhno: Yeah, I mean, I think a lot of Amelia is the work with our movement coach and creating her step by step. There's many scenes, especially when she's meeting Alton at the party, like all those aspects, there's, on the page, it was described as Amelia in the gold dress with a specific way of speaking a specific dialect. And then we just built from that. And that was the interesting, the exciting aspect of creating her. There was a whole world that we could explore and different ways that we could go towards with her.

The Direct: "Now, in your own words, when Amelia does break free and is truly thinking and acting on her own, is no longer just taking commands in those moments, what does she actually think about Megan? What are her thoughts on this opposing Android who is targeting her?"