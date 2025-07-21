M3GAN 3 Movie Story Hopes Addressed by Franchise Star: A Robot Rom-Com (Exclusive)

The very first M3GAN, which introduced audiences to their favorite modern-day killer robot, is a full horror movie. This second film made some big changes, going from scary to full sci-fi action. If a M3GAN 3 were to happen, the star behind the titular killer herself wants to see it become a robot rom-com.

M3GAN 2.0 surprised many with its genre switch, as it introduced Ivanna Sakhno's villainous Amelia, who was intent on destroying the world. Thankfully, M3GAN was talked into becoming a hero by Gemma (Allison Williams) and Cady (Violet McGraw), and she sacrificed herself to save the day.

The Direct's Russ Milheim spoke with M3GAN 2.0 star Jenna Davis, who provides the voice of the titular robot, where she offered her thoughts on the perfect genre change for a third movie in the franchise.

Davis admitted that she "was talking to the director," Gerard Johnstone, and telling him how she "think[s] it'd be really cool to see M3GAN in a rom-com." The actor further added that she "think[s] that would unlock a new side of her," and the story would ask the pressing question: "Can robots really fall in love?"

Despite a possible third change in genre, if a third film were to happen, Davis admitted that M3GAN herself has "an iconic place in horror," and she "wouldn't mind going back to that as well."

When the topic of a potential showdown with Chucky, another iconic killer doll in horror, she noted that she "would love to have M3GAN meet Chucky and just see what that interaction would be like." When the idea of Chucky being the other half of M3GAN's rom-com, Davis gleefully remarked how that "would be really cool," and she is very much "up for it."

The entire interview with M3GAN 2.0 star Jenna Davis can be read below, where she talks about a hypothetical M3GAN 3, M3GAN's evolution, and how excited Davis was to be able to prove that she can sing.

M3GAN 2.0 is now available to purchase digitally.

What If M3GAN 3.0 Was a Rom-Com?

Universal

"It'd Be Really Cool to See M3GAN In a Rom-Com."

The Direct: "The first movie is, is a horror film. The second is basically a sci-fi action. So if a third movie were to materialize and continues to change and evolve that genre, what kind of adventure would you hypothetically want to see M3GAN go through next?"

Jenna Davis: Comedically, I was talking to the director, Mr. Gerard Johnstone, and I said, I think it'd be really cool to see M3GAN in a rom-com. I would love to see her potentially have a partner of some sort. I think that would be really fun to have. I don't know. I think that would unlock a new side of her. I think it would be fun to explore how that would be. I mean, can robots really fall in love? Like, is that even a thing that could happen? Is that possible? I'm I'm not too sure. I think if we were exploring another genre, I think that could be really fun and could kind of embody her campiness. And, you know, we can kind of explore different emotions that M3GAN may feel, or maybe things that'll throw her off. Because I don't really know if she'd love the idea of falling in love, but maybe she would, I feel like she'd be very stubborn and against that. But I think if we were to pursue another genre, I think that would be fun... But I do love how the first film features so much horror with her, and I think she just has, like, an iconic place in horror, and people have really just adored her in horror. So I wouldn't mind going back to that as well to see what other adventure she can get herself in. But, you know, I'm gonna, I'll leave it up to Universal. I guess we'll see.

The Direct: "As someone who has brought M3GAN to life. I was wondering your opinion on something. You know, killer dolls are creepy. So if M3GAN were to ever go up against someone like Chucky, how do you think that would go down? Does M3GAN stand a chance? Does Chucky stand a chance?"

Davis: I love that you brought that up. I think that would be for me personally, if she were to battle another villain, or come in contact with somebody like Chucky or Annabelle, I think that would make my entire life. I would love to explore that for sure. I think Chucky would probably be the most authentic just because they've already been in an X (Twitter) battle and they've had many social media interactions, especially in the first film, so I think that would be really fun to explore. Do I think they would get along? No, but I think it's better that they don't. I feel like if they got along, I feel like maybe there'd be a love hate relationship, but I would love to have M3GAN meet Chucky and just see what that interaction would be like. So I'm kind of with you. I'm like, Hey, let's make that happen. That would be so fun.

The Direct: "Maybe that's the rom com, Is her and Chucky."

Davis: That would be really cool. I mean, I'm up for it, but I guess we'll have to see if anybody else agrees.

Will M3GAN Ever Be a Villain Again?

Universal

"I Don't Think It Would Take a Lot of Convincing for M3GAN."

The Direct: "Do you think that with all these changes and with where M3GAN is now, the so-called Hero, do you think there's a world where she could revert to being a villain, or would they just need to change the context greatly for her to be that villain again?"

Jenna Davis: I don't think it would take a lot of convincing for M3GAN. I think, you're always kind of what you stem from and what your root is. And it didn't seem like she was too uncomfortable killing a few people in the sequel. So, I don't think it would be very far off, or a big ask for her to go back a bit more horror, but I guess we'd have to see. I think maybe Katie and Gemma wouldn't react so positively. But I think within her, there's always that kind of villainous, villainous, wicked charm that she has.

The Direct: "At the end of the movie, when it's revealed that M3GAN is alive and she's that paper clip. I was just curious, how long do you think she was hiding as that paper clip on the computer before going, 'Oh, by the way, I'm here?'"

Davis: I think she could have been there maybe, for quite some time. I mean, a month or two, I want to say, maybe, I don't know. I feel like there had to be a little bit of time, but not too much time that would go past. So my estimates may be like a month to kind of let them to kind of let them grieve, process everything that went on, and then she's like, Okay, you're not getting rid of me yet.

Previously, The Direct also spoke with the cast of Chucky ahead of the show's third season, where we asked them what they thought of a face-off with M3GAN.

M3GAN 2.0 Star on the Titular Killer Robot's Evolution in the Sequel

Universal

Jenna Davis Was Also Thrilled to be Able to Prove to the World That She Can Since

The Direct: "M3GAN is a robot of sorts, but she's never devoid of personality. How do you work to approach that and make sure that she has personality while never forgetting that she is, in fact, an Android?"

Jenna Davis: I think we played around a lot with tones, especially when you're dealing with voiceover or anything with vocal performance, I have to really get my dialog across in a way that's going to be understandable to viewers. And so especially with the second film, because she's bouncing between a bunch of different bodies, she's speaking from the abyss, you know, there's many different things that are happening. And so with tone, specifically, I wanted to ensure that, especially when she was returning, we could tell that it was her immediately, but we could see that she had matured. Because it has been two years, and as AI is constantly evolving, I wanted to make sure that M3GAN was doing the same thing, so that it was accurate and it's a correct depiction of how AI really is in our society. Because with Apple, with all of these different technological companies, there's new models coming out all the time. Well, how much has M3GAN evolved over the last two years? Well, I wanted to make sure that we could see that in her voice, she's matured a little bit. She's a bit of a deeper tone. However, she still has the campiness, the personality and everything that people loved about her from the first film. Because, you know, there is that saying, if something's not broken, don't change it. And so I wanted to make sure we didn't do that with M3GAN, because people loved her campiness and her Sass, but I did want to show a little bit of growth, so hopefully viewers could notice that her tone dropped a little bit. She got a little older, but we still kept what everybody loved about her.

The Direct: "Throughout this whole experience with this second movie, what would you say was your favorite thing you got to do as M3GAN, whether that was either a simple, specific conversational exchange or a personality quirk you added, that was something that you were able to do in this sequel that you didn't do in the original."