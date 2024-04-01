Chucky Show Cast Breaks Silence on M3GAN Crossover Prospects (Exclusive)

The main cast of Chucky Season 3 addressed the possibility of seeing the series' iconic killer doll go head-to-head with the AI murder robot, M3GAN.

Chucky has been given a new lease of life in Syfy's fresh take on the killer doll as the iconic murderer's backstory is further fleshed out while also terrorizing the lives of three brave teenagers from Hackensack.

Amid Chucky's murder spree on the small screen, a new doll rose in popularity in 2023 when Blumhouse and Universal Pictures (which also owns the rights to the Chucky series) introduced the modern doll-based horror movie, M3GAN, into the world.

Some have already pitched in ideas on a possible crossover between Chucky and Megan, with creator Don Mancini telling Comicbook in November 2022 that he "wouldn't be opposed to [the idea.]"

Chucky vs. Megan Crossover Prospects Addressed by Main Cast

In an exclusive interview with The Direct, Chucky stars Zackary Arthur, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Björgvin Arnarson talked about the possibility of seeing Charles Lee Ray's Chucky in a future crossover with the M3GAN film franchise.

When asked about who they thought would win between the two killer dolls, the cast unanimously picked Chucky, with Arthur noting that "nothing competes with Chucky" since he is "the one and only:"

Zackary Arthur: "Chucky is the one and only. He is the OG. I think nothing competes with Chucky. And if there were to be a crossover, I don’t know if Chucky would work with Megan. I think he put her in her place." Alyvia Alyn Lind: "Woah!"

Björgvin Arnarson, who plays Devon Evans in the series, chimed in by saying that the studio should "make a big blockbuster movie" with Chucky and Megan to finally see who wins:

"The drama. I think we should really make a big blockbuster movie with both of them. I’m talking like big CGI, just crazy fights. That’d be sick. I’d watch that."

Alyvia Alyn Lind, who portrays Lexy Cross, admitted that Megan has the advantage of being taller and bigger, but she pointed out that they also have that upper hand and it didn't help:

Alyvia Alyn Lind: "I think that Megan has the advantage of being taller than Chucky. She’s bigger, but also, we have that advantage and it hasn’t seemed to help us out yet. At some point, you would think that you’d be able to pick him [up] or something. " Björgvin Arnarson: "I did that." Alyvia Alyn Lind: "He picked him [up] once."

Lind continued, noting that Chucky's experience in the genre would work against Megan, ending her statement by saying, "I think that we have to make this happen to see who will win:"

Alyvia Alyn Lind: "I don’t know who would win. I think that Chucky has more experience in the genre. He’s been a master killer for years and years and years. I don’t know. I think that we have to make this happen to see who will win." Zackary Arthur: "It will be like 'Batman vs. Superman.'" Alyvia Alyn Lind: "You got to stay loyal. My bet’s on Chucky."

Chucky's main trio of stars have been fighting the killer doll for three seasons, with all of them having close calls with the murderer throughout the show's run.

Björgvin Arnarson, Zackary Arthur, and Alyvia Alyn Lind

The Direct asked the three stars about their dream character death scenarios in the series.

Arnarson said that Chucky putting Devon inside a big carnival cannon and shooting him into a big target is the best way for his character to be killed off:

"Yeah, I’m talking like a big carnival cannon. Right? You put [Devon inside] the cannon. He shoots me into a big target. Bullseye."

Lind pitched a simple yet brutal way for Lexy to die, which is to be "thrown out of a window." However, she did say that Chucky already did that to Bree Wheeler, Jake's aunt and Junior's mother, in Season 1:

"I think the cause of death [for Lexy] would be thrown out of a window but, technically, he already did that to [Bree Wheeler in Season 1]. We don’t want to redo that. I've always said being thrown out of a crazy high distance [place] like window and have like a fall but I guess I'm stealing that from Bree. That'd be mine. I guess that'd be really cool."

Zackary Arthur, who plays Jake, wasn't sure yet how his character would die, noting that it will be up to Chucky creator Don Mancini:

"I can’t even [choose]. Chucky is the master of how he kills people. I’m sure [Don Mancini, Chucky creator] would figure something out if he wants [Jake] to die."

Lind also said that a self-sacrifice for Lexy could also be in the cards while Arnarson playfully said that he thinks that a random death for Devon would suffice:

Alyvia Alyn Lind: "A sacrifice. I always say like, ‘If I’m going to die, I want it to be a hero’s death.'" Björgvin Arnarson: "I don’t want a reason. I just want to be shot out of a cannon. That’d be cool."

Why Chucky vs. M3GAN Is an Ideal Crossover

Seeing Chucky throw hands (and literally everything) toward Megan in a potential crossover movie would be a sight to see for horror fans.

What makes the future possible clash between the two killers is the fact that it provides a good mix of supernatural elements (for Chucky) and technological advancements (for Megan) that could enrich the intertwined stories of the characters.

Chucky's main trio of stars made a strong point that the Charles Lee Ray-possessed killer doll has far more grasp in the murder department than Megan.

He could use his years of experience to outsmart the murderous AI, using his grounded tactics to put an end to Megan's killing spree. The fact that he has Damballa (a serpent god in the world of Voodoo) by his side also means that he has ways to survive.

While showcasing Megan's utilization of technology against an old-school killer like Chucky would be an entirely new challenge for him as well, the movies and the three seasons of the TV series proved that Charles Lee Ray's resourcefulness somehow always prevails against any threat.

Chucky Season 3 Episode 5 premieres on the USA Network and Syfy on Wednesday, April 10 at 10 p.m. ET.

