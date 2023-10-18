The Child's Play franchise expanded with the Chucky series by introducing a cast of fresh faces while also featuring the return of familiar characters.

Created by Don Mancini and developed by Syfy and the USA Network, Chucky acts as a sequel to Cult of Chucky, with Brad Dourif returning as the voice of the titular killer doll.

The show revolves around Chucky's thirst for killing as he gets involved with a plethora of murders in Hackensack, New Jersey. Chucky made its debut on the USA Network and Syfy on October 12, 2021.

Every Notable Actor & Character in Chucky Seasons 1-3

Zackary Arthur - Jake Wheeler

Zackary Arthur

As a wannabe artist, Zackary Arthur's Jake Wheeler wants to get the validation of everyone around him. However, the fact that he's a loner while also struggling with mental health issues makes it difficult for him.

After finding and purchasing Chucky from a garage sale, Jake's life changed in a way that he didn't expect, ultimately leading to the death of several people (including his entire family).

In Season 3, Jake teams up with his surviving friends as they try to end Chucky's murder streak. Unbeknownst to them, Chucky is now inside the White House.

Perhaps best known for his role as Zack Novac in Transparent, Arthur's other credits include The 5th Wave and Kidding.

Brad Dourif - Chucky / Charles Lee Ray (Voice)

Brad Dourif, Chucky

Chucky, aka Charles Lee Ray, is brought to life by actor Brad Dourif.

While the titular killer doll of the series has been pushed to the forefront in several movies, Chucky marks the first time that his reign of terror is showcased on the small screen.

Dourif has been the voice of Chucky in various projects involving the Child's Play killer machine except for 2019's remake.

Aside from his murderous ways, the series explores Chucky's thirst for manipulation and power. Through the first two seasons, the show also unearthed Ray's origin and ambitious motives.

Dourif previously appeared as Billy Babbit in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and Grima Wormtongue in The Lord of the Rings. The actor's other credits include The Exorcist III, Alien Resurrection, and the Halloween remake.

Teo Briones - Junior Wheeler

Teo Briones

Teo Briones' Junior Wheeler is Jake's cousin who often bullies him. As one of the popular students at Perry Middle School, Junior usually goes out of his way to take credit for everything to impress Lexy Cross.

Junior and Chucky had a surprising alliance in Season 1, with him serving as one of the big bads alongside the killer doll. In an intense confrontation with Lexy, Junior explained that Chucky changed everything about him to help him grow.

Although Lexy successfully appealed to his humanity, Junior was eventually killed by Chucky in one of the final episodes of Season 1.

Briones is known for his roles in Ratched, Pretty Little Liars, and Disney Junior's Doc McStuffins.

Lexa Doig - Bree Wheeler

Lexa Doig

Bree Wheeler is Junior's mother, Logan's wife, and Jake's legal ward when his parents died. The character is portrayed on-screen by Lexa Doig.

The events of Chucky Season 1 revealed that Bree had stage 4 Cancer. She was initially hesitant to tell the news to her family before eventually agreeing to share it with Logan and Junior.

Chucky ultimately killed Bree in Season 1 when he pushed the mail cart toward her, causing her to fall to her death.

Doig previously appeared as the Andromeda Ascendant in Andromeda, Paige Lassiter in Virgin River, and Deann Anderson in The Arrangement.

Björgvin Arnarson - Devon Evans

Björgvin Arnarson

Devon Evans is one of Jake Wheeler's allies and secret crush. Jake's hidden infatuation eventually led to a romantic relationship with him. He is portrayed by Björgvin Arnarson.

Evans' love for true crime podcasts eventually led to him becoming a podcaster himself, calling his pod "Hackenslash."

The fact that he is also the son of a detective explains why he is intrigued by the mystery behind the surprising kill count in his town.

In Season 3, Devon teams up with Lexy and Jake to find Chucky while also protecting their legal guardian, Miss Fairchild.

Arnarson has notable acting credits such as playing roles in The Seventh Day, Family Ties, and PEN15.

Alyvia Alyn Lind - Lexy Cross

Alyvia Alyn Lind

After initially serving as a bully to Jake Wheeler in Season 1, Lexy Cross (played by Alyvia Alyn Lind) eventually became his loyal friend alongside Devon Evans once she realized Chucky's true murderous nature.

Lexy is also Junior Wheeler's ex who Chucky tried to kill before her boyfriend saved her. Dedicated to stopping the killer doll from wreaking havoc, Lexy now works alongside Jake and Devon to map out the necessary steps to prevent the murders.

Fans may recognize Alyvia Alyn Lind for her role as Faith Newman in The Young and the Restless. The actress' other notable credit is playing Angelica Green in Daybreak.

Barbara Alyn Woods - Mayor Michelle Cross

Barbara Alyn Woods

Barbara Alyn Wood's Michelle Cross served as the mayor of Hackensack before dying in Season 2 after Chucky brutally sliced her in half with his chainsaw.

The character is also Lexy and Caroline's mother and Nathan's wife. Despite her death, Michelle's final conversation with Lexy during their Christmas Eve dinner was fulfilling as they apologized to each other for their past mistakes.

Barbara Alyn Woods is Alyvia Alyn Lind's real-life mother and is known for her roles in Star Trek: The Next Generation, One Tree Hill, Seinfeld, and The Goldbergs.

Michael Therriault - Nathan Cross & Spence

Michael Therriault

Michael Therriault brings two characters to life in the Chucky series, namely Nathan Cross and Spence.

Nathan is Lexy and Caroline's dad and Michelle's husband who was killed by Chucky in Season 1 after stabbing him while inside the screening of Frankenstein.

Spence is a new character in Season 3 and the Vice President of the United States.

Interestingly, Therriault already portrayed another character in the Child's Play franchise outside of the series. The actor played Dr. Foley in 2017's Cult of Chucky.

Devon Sawa - Lucas Wheeler, Logan Wheeler, Father Bryce & James Collins

Devon Sawa

Final Destination alum Devon Sawa plays several different characters in the Chucky series.

In the show, Sawa portrays twins Lucas & Logan Wheeler.

Logan is Bree's husband and Junior's father who died after his son killed him in Season 1. Meanwhile, Lucas is Jake's abusive and alcoholic father who doesn't approve of him being gay.

Lucas was murdered by Chucky in Season 1 after being electrocuted to death.

The actor also appeared as Father Bryce in Season 2, the headmaster of a Catholic reformatory school. The character died after Chucky possessed him, leading to a soul-infused battle that made his body explode.

Sawa returns to the world of Chucky in Season 3 as James Collins, the President of the United States.

Rachelle Casseus - Kim Evans

Rachelle Casseus

Rachelle Casseus' Kim Evans is Devon's mother and one of the detectives from the Hackensack Police Department.

The character met her demise in Season 1 after Chucky attacked her from behind, leading to her falling down the stairs and breaking her neck.

Casseus is known for her roles as Michelle in Kim's Convenience, Farida Farhisal in Hard Rock Medical, and Beth Fry in Channel Zero: Candle Cove.

Jennifer Tilly - Tiffany Valentine & Herself

Jennifer Tilly, Tiffany

Chucky's life wouldn't be complete without the love of his life.

Jennifer Tilly reprised her role from the Child's Play movies as Tiffany Valentine, Chucky's partner in crime who exhibits the same murderous attitude as her man.

Ever since her first appearance in Bride of Chucky, Tilly has been a key part of the franchise, helping Chucky with his killing spree. Valentine was also able to possess Tilly's body, using it as her vessel during the murders.

At the end of Season 2, Valentine takes things to a whole new level when she literally changes her appearance to hide from the police, causing trouble for the protagonists and the remaining survivors in Season 3.

Aside from being Chucky's famous confidant, Tilly previously appeared in Bullets over Broadway, Bound, and voiced Bonnie Swanson in Family Guy.

Fiona Dourif - Nica Pierce

Fiona Dourif

Fiona Dourif's Nica Pierce from the Child's Play movies returns to Chucky. The last time the character appeared was in 2017's Cult of Chucky where she learned more about the killer doll and its human alter-ego, Charles Lee Ray.

In Chucky Season 1, Nica's body was still possessed by the murderous doll, but there were times when she briefly regained control. When Tiffany learned about the push and pull between Nica and Chucky's souls, she amputated Nica's arms and legs as a precaution in case Charles Lee Ray's soul took back control of the body.

Season 2 then saw Nica and Chucky teaming up to seek revenge against Tiffany.

Fiona is Brad Dourif's son, the same actor who plays Chucky in the show and all of the Child's Play movies.

Carina London Battrick - Caroline Cross

Carina London Battrick

Caroline Cross, played by Carina London Battrick, is Lexy's youngest sister and Nathan and Michelle's other daughter.

Throughout Chucky's first two seasons, Caroline developed an intense fascination with the killer doll that concerns Lexy.

In fact, when her father, Nathan, was murdered by Chucky inside the movie theater, Caroline didn't even leave her seat while the killer doll was on a murder spree.

Battrick is best known for her roles in Impulse, Broke and Famous, Falling, and Feel the Beat.

Annie M. Briggs - Rachel Fairchild

Annie M. Briggs

Annie M. Briggs' Rachel Fairchild is Jake Wheeler's Biology teacher at Perry Middle School who later became his, Devon, and Lexy's legal guardian in Chucky Season 3 after the killer doll's murder spree.

Although she agreed to help take down Chucky in Season 2 after the main trio moved in with her, Fairchild was brutally murdered by the doll in Season 3 to make sure that Jake, Devon, and Lexy became orphans again.

Briggs previously appeared as Jeanie Richardson in Stardust, Kim in Darken: Before the Dark, and Lola Perry in Carmilla.

Rosemary Dunsmore - Dr. Amanda Mixte

Rosemary Dunsmore

Chucky's exploration of Charles Lee Ray's origin managed to reveal a key person behind the murderer's rise to his villainy, and it is none other than Dr. Amanda Mixte (played by Rosemary Dunsmore).

Amanda served as Charles' therapist as early as he was seven years old. After learning and being impressed by his murderous tendencies, it was revealed that she was actually the one who nurtured these qualities, ultimately leading to his transformation as a famous killer.

In Season 2, Dr. Amanda's soul was trapped inside the doll, and she was killed when Andy shot it in the jaw.

Dunsmore has an incredible resume of acting credits including roles in Orphan Black, Anne of Green Gables: The Sequel, Road to Avonlea, and Murdoch Mysteries.

Lara Jean Chorostecki - Sister Ruth & Charlotte Collins

Lara Jean Chorostecki

Lara Jean Chorostecki is another cast member who plays multiple characters in Chucky.

Chorostecki played Sister Ruth, the head nun at the School of the Incarnate Lord who is obsessed with Chucky after insisting that it is their Lord and Savior. The character died in Season 2 after Glenda threw a knife straight into her eye.

The Canadian actress returns in Season 3 as Charlotte Collins, the First Lady of the United States.

Chorostecki is known for her roles in Hannibal, Nightmare Alley, Reacher, and Designated Survivor.

Lachlan Watson - Glen Tilly & Glenda Tilly

Lachlan Watson

Lachlan Watson portrayed Glen and Glenda Tilly, the children of Chucky and Tiffany.

Glen acts as the complete opposite of his parents due to him not practicing violence. Meanwhile, Glenda is the more murderous sibling, similar to her parents.

After becoming humans at the end of Seed of Chucky, the pair ended their journey in Chucky Season 2 by performing a ritual to combine their souls and become a doll again, exploring a new life in England as "GG."

Watson previously appeared in Electric Easy, Nashville, Goodbye Volcano High, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Callum Vinson - Henry Collins

Callum Vinson

Henry is U.S. President James Collins' youngest son who makes his debut in Season 3.

Chucky, posing as a Good Guy Doll named Joseph, uses Henry to get close to the president, spelling danger for the rest of America.

Vinson is an up-and-coming child actor known for his roles in Coup, Dead Ringers, and Playdate with Winnie the Pooh.

Jackson Kelly - Grant Collins

Jackson Kelly

Jackson Kelly's Grant Collins is U.S. President James Collins' eldest son and Henry's older brother.

Grant eventually became friends with Devon, Jake, and Lexy, helping the main trio gain access to the White House to try and find Chucky.

Kelly has had some quite notable roles in the past, such as portraying Bartow in Lucky Hank and Sam in My Year of Dicks.

Ayesha Mansur Gonsalves - Melanie Spiegel

Ayesha Mansur Gonsalves

Melanie Speigel (played by Ayesha Mansur Gonsalves) is the White House secretary under the chain of command of U.S. President James Collins.

In Season 3, she usually spearheads the press conference to address the mysterious killings that have been happening inside the White House.

Gonsalves previously appeared in Endlings, Y: The Last Man, The Hot Zone, and The Moodys.

Gil Bellows - Warren Pryce

Gil Bellows

Making his debut in Chucky Season 3 is Gil Bellows as Warren Pryce, a government agent who openly rejects the idea of President James Collins revealing government secrets to the public.

Bellows is best known for his role as Tommy Williams in The Shawshank Redemption. The actor also appeared in Ally McBeal, The Agency, Eyewitness, and Jett.

Alex Vincent - Andy Barclay

Alex Vincent

In Child's Play canon, Andy Barclay is Chucky's first owner and is the longstanding protagonist of the franchise. The character is still played by Alex Vincent on-screen.

Andy has had its fair share of killing a multitude of Chuckies over the years, and it seems apparent that he will not stop once every remaining inch of Charles Lee Ray's soul has been buried in hell forever.

Aside from the three seasons of the TV series, Vincent also appeared as Andy in the original Child's Play trilogy, Curse of Chucky, and Cult of Chucky.

Kenan Thompson - Cab Driver

Kenan Thompson

Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson made a surprise appearance in Chucky's Season 3 trailer as a cab driver.

The actor appeared at the end of a trailer, with the footage showing that he has two dangerous passengers in his cab: Chucky and Caroline.

Sarah Sherman - Annie Gilpin

Sarah Sherman

Another Saturday Night Live cast member who appeared in the Season 3 trailer is Sarah Sherman as Annie Gilpin.

The actress was seen attending a costume party at the White House. Some fans have speculated that she could be one of Chucky's unfortunate murder victims in the third season.

David Kohlsmith - Young Charles Lee Ray

David Kohlsmith

David Kohlsmith played a younger version of Charles Lee Ray in Chucky.

DC fans may recognize Kohlsmith due to his portrayal of a young Billy Batson in Shazam!. The actor is also known for his roles in The Prodigy and The Great Christmas Switch.

Blaise Crocker - Young Tiffany Valentine

Blaise Crocker

Blaise Crocker portrays a young Tiffany Valentine aka Chucky's future wife.

Crocker previously appeared in The Glitch, Approved, Accused, and Addict.

Noah Dalton Danby - Teddy Brooks

Noah Dalton Danby

Teddy Brooks is brought to life by Noah Dalton Danby. The character is a Secret Service Agent assigned to guard Henry Collins.

Teddy was ultimately killed by Chucky in Season 3 after he shot him with his own handgun. Chucky then framed it as a suicide.

Danby's acting credits include Painkiller Jane, Riddick, Detroit Rock City, and Titans.

Christine Elise - Kyle

Christine Elise

Andy's loyal ally and foster sister is Christine Elise's Kyle. She shares the same goal as Andy: to end Chucky's reign of terror once and for all.

Elise first appeared as Kyle in Child's Play 2 before reprising her role in Cult of Chucky and Chucky Seasons 1 and 2.

The first two seasons of Chucky are streaming on Peacock.

New episodes of Chucky Season 3 premiere on Syfy and the USA Network every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.