New Chucky Movie: All Confirmed Details In 2025

There is a new Chucky movie in the works, and here is everything that is known about it.

Chucky fans were devastated when it was revealed that Syfy and USA had canceled the television series after three seasons due to its high budget. Thankfully, the possessed killer doll never stays down for long.

Even before the series was officially axed, creator Don Mancini revealed that he was working on a new film regardless of the show's future.

A New Chucky Movie Is In the Early Stages

Syfy

A new Chucky movie is officially on its way, which marks the first film in the franchise since Cult of Chucky (2017) (and not including 2019's Child's Play remake).

Speaking to Comicbook in March 2024, before Chucky was formally canceled, Chucky and Child's Play creator Don Mancini

"Like anyone in this business, I want to do more things... I mean at this point though if it’s only 'Chucky' I’m totally cool with that. I have other things I want to do. I’m working on a new pilot I’m also actually in the early stages of working on a new 'Chucky' movie. At this point my my goal is just to keep working, whatever keeps me working I’m very happy."

As for what the movie will look like, that remains unclear. With Chucky, the story could go anywhere.

The franchise might even go to space. When asked if Chucky could ever breach the atmosphere, Mancini admitted that "if there's enough demand," such a bold move might happen.

Currently, there is no estimated release window for the untitled Chucky film. It seems like no filming has occurred, so it is a safe bet that it will not be released in 2025.

It's Unknown If the Movie Connects to the Cancelled Show

Syfy

Chucky Season 3 ended on a massive cliffhanger, with its three leading characters (Jake, Devon, and Lexy) imprisoned and stuck in the bodies of three small marionette puppets, with Nica (Fiona Dourif) captured after breaking into Wilkins' home.

To make matters worse, both Chucky and Tiffany remain at large in new bodies, with Lexy's sister, Caroline, driving them to a new destination.

The stage was being set for a Season 4, but with that no longer an option, will that story continue in this new upcoming movie? Sadly, the answer remains unclear—but it does seem that this new film won't act like an alternate version of Season 4.

While speaking to Cinemablend, Dan Manchini was vague about the specifics of how it will relate to the recently canceled show. The creator noted that it "would work in tandem with the show" while being "its own distinct thing:"

"A little of both. I mean, it's its own distinct thing, and I can't say too much about it, but it would work in tandem with the show if the show continues – and I certainly hope that's the case; that's the dream scenario. But it will also work without that. It is its own distinct story and concept and sort of milieu. But it works in tandem with the whole universe."

So fans probably should not expect a proper continuation, but some references could easily be slipped in.

Could the Next Chucky be a Freddy Krueger or M3GAN Crossover?

The Direct

Fans are always fantasizing about the possibility of big horror icons crossing over in hypothetical projects that rarely happen. But, since Freddy Vs. Jason became an actual thing, it proved that those hopes were not in vain.

So, who could Chucky crossover with? Well, the monster of everyone's nightmares.

While speaking with USA Today, Chucky and Child's Play creator Don Mancini revealed that he would love "to do Freddy [Krueger] and Chucky" crossover, which he thinks "would be a fun double act."

Interestingly enough, there was a Nightmare on Elms Street Easter egg in Bride of Chucky, which saw Freddy Kruger's glove in an evidence locker. While it is just a fun nod, it could be fun to play into if a future crossover were to happen.

In that same interview from USA Today, Mancini also noted how he's “hoping that at some future point, we have Annabelle and Chucky team up," which is something the creative can see "20 years from now.”

Speaking of spooky dolls that are horror icons, another big crossover that could be golden made for Chucky is Megan from M3GAN, who even got called out in Season 3 of the Chucky television series.

The cast of Chucky spoke with The Direct ahead of Season 3's release, where star Alyvia Alyn Lind stated that she feels they "have to make [a Megan and Chucky] crossover happen to see who will win."

At the end of the day, if a big crossover film were happening, it would probably be pretty evident at this point. The people behind the new Chucky film would not only want it to be known, but, by its very nature, details would almost certainly have made their way online at this point.

The Chucky TV series can be streamed on Peacock, while the movies are scattered across various streaming services.