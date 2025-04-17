'Chucky' Star Reveals Cancelled Killer Cruise Ship Plans (Exclusive)

Chucky star Devon Sawa revealed a scrapped idea during the multi-season run of his Syfy series that saw the titular killer doll terrorize a wildly unique setting: a cruise ship.

Sawa has played multiple characters in the Chucky series streaming on Peacock, each a tentpole of the seasonal location: a pair of twins in a small town in New Jersey, a priest in a church that Chucky brought chaos to, and even the President of the United States in the White House.

With Chucky having launched nukes from the White House, the series has proven it is not scared of putting its horror icon in crazy scenarios.

Chucky Was Nearly on a Deadly Cruise Ship

Chucky

While talking to The Direct about his latest film, Heart Eyes, Chucky star Devon Sawa (who played President James Collins in the horror series) revealed that in a canceled idea, Chucky creator Don Mancini would have put the titular killer doll on a cruise ship.

The Direct: "['Chucky'] was sadly canceled. But I just wanted to ask you, any chance you could shed some light on what Season 4 might have looked like?"

Devon Sawa: I know exactly what it would look like. I heard the pitch, and I heard a detailed pitch of what it was. But I can't say anything because I don't know if [Don Mancini] is going to [do it]. Here's the thing with Chucky. Chucky is going to live on. He's been around since 89. Will I go back to be in Chucky? I don't know, maybe, maybe not. But that could be, you know, Don could turn that idea into a movie. And 10 years, five years, two years... I don't know, but I can't give [anything away]... It's an amazing, amazing idea. I remember he had one idea of doing Chucky on a cruise ship that didn't go, and I was supposed to play the captain and die by sharks and like... That would have been great. It would have been amazing. But, you know Don's got a twisted mind, and you'll see Chucky again, and I hope that he kind of figures a way to get his particular story, that story that I heard, up and going.

What Other Crazy Places Could Chucky Go?

Chucky

Given the shenanigans Chucky did in the White House (read about how Chucky Season 3 included ghosts) on top of the aforementioned nukes, anything is possible for Chucky's future.

While the cruise ship is not quite as crazy as what Season 3 of Chucky did, it would have been a memorable setting, and fans would have eaten well with another fan-favorite Devon Sawa character getting dispatched creatively.

Given Sawa's quotes, the cruise ship doesn't seem like a scrapped idea for Season 4 but rather an earlier season that went in another direction. Details of the canceled Chucky Season 4 are still unknown.

A crazy plot that Chucky could tackle is finally going to space, something that creator Don Mancini is actually for, provided fans want to see it enough.

While the series won't continue, a new Chucky film is developing, though details remain under wraps.