Chucky's potential fourth season received an unexpected update from one of its lead stars, Devon Sawa, and it might be devastating news for the horror series.

While Chucky has yet to be renewed for Season 4 by SYFY and the USA Network, creator Don Mancini told The Direct that he "already pitched it to the network" (SYFY and USA Network):

"There’s very little I can say about that. I can’t tell you my idea for Season 4, but I’m really excited about it. I already pitched it to the network. So fingers crossed because it’s something I really like to do."

Mancini also teased that Season 4 will be "another left turn" in terms of the story that they have been doing:

"I think it’s really fun, new, and again, another left turn in terms of what we’ve been doing so far. We don’t know the status of the show yet. So again, fingers crossed that we will get picked up, right?"

Will Chucky Season 4 Ever Release?

Devon Sawa

In a deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), Chucky mainstay Devon Sawa shared a concerning update about his involvement in a potential Season 4, telling a fan that Chucky producers told him to "move on" to other projects:

"Producers have told me to move on. I don’t know what it means, but I guess that’s what I AM doing. Sadly."

The actor further clarified in a separate post from X that he meant that he will not play any character in a potential Season 4 and the show's renewal status has yet to be unveiled:

Fan: "Please tell me that it’s not what I think it means? Maybe there’s just no Sawa character this season? I’m actually going to [k*ll myself]." Devon Sawa: "Yes no Sawa. Thats all I meant. Good luck."

When a fan pointed out how odd it is that the networks haven't come out and officially canceled it, Sawa offered a hopeful response, saying, "And maybe they won't."

Sawa also reposted a post pointing out that he said the same thing about not returning in the past two seasons, but he still came back, potentially teasing that he is just trolling fans with his post:

X

What to Expect in Chucky Season 4

Chucky finished Season 3 with a massive cliffhanger where the titular killer doll and Tiffany rode off the sunset with Caroline Cross, ready to wreak havoc elsewhere.

In addition, the lead trio of teenagers (Jake, Devon, and Lexy) were turned into dolls by Chucky and it seems that Nica is in big trouble as well.

Season 3's ending offers a lot of interesting storylines in a potential Season 4, and a cancellation would derail the possibility of complex storytelling while also not allowing the viewers to find out what is next for Chucky and the rest of the protagonists.

Devon Sawa's latest comments about not being involved in a possible Season 4 might end up being true, but he still has hope that a renewal could still happen with or without him down the line.

If Chucky ends up being canceled, there is still hope that the show will return in another form.

Creator Don Mancini earlier teased in an interview with DJ Suss One in March 2024 that a movie about the killer doll is in the works, noting that he is in the "early stages" of developing it and it could "work in tandem with the TV show:"

“I want to keep doing new movies and, in fact, I’m in the early stages of starting to develop one now, which is designed to work in tandem with the TV show. You know, the ongoing attempt to try to conquer the universe with Chucky.”

One way or another, Chucky could still make a comeback whether on the small screen or the big screen.

Chucky is now streaming on Peacock.

