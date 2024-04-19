Chucky Season 3, Episode 6 isn't available to stream on Peacock yet following a release date change.

The latest installment, "The Panic Room," premiered on Syfy and the USA Network on Wednesday, April 17, at 10 p.m. ET. Episode 6 was expected to be released the next day on Peacock (following suit of all previous episodes), but it didn't happen.

This left fans to wonder about Chucky's streaming schedule, as even the previous week's Season 3 Part 2 opener, Episode 5, had arrived on Peacock the day after its premiere on the two networks.

When Will Chucky Season 3 Episode 6 Release on Peacock?

Peacock confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that Chucky Season 3, Episode 6 will stream on Peacock on Wednesday, April 24, presumably, in the early morning. This comes a week after its April 17 release on Syfy and the USA Network.

This schedule change follows Episode 5's streaming on Peacock the day after its premiere on Syfy and the USA Network the previous week.

Season 3, Episode 6's streaming release on Peacock also means that it will premiere on the same day as the season's penultimate installment (Episode 7), "There Will Be Blood," on Syfy and the USA Network at 10 p.m. ET.

Here is an overview of the airing release dates for the last two episodes of Chucky Season 3 on Syfy and the USA Network:

Episode 7 - "There Will Be Blood:" Wednesday, April 24 at 10 p.m. ET

Episode 8 - "Final Destination:" Wednesday, May 1 at 10 p.m. ET

Given Peacock's new release strategy for Chucky Season 3, here is a glimpse of the streaming release schedule of Chucky Season 3 on Peacock:

Episode 7 - "There Will Be Blood:" Wednesday, May 1

Episode 8 - "Final Destination:" Wednesday, May 8

This new release schedule also means that viewers who have yet to see the episode during the day of its airing will have a hard time dodging spoilers for a full week.

What To Expect in Chucky Season 3 Episode 7

Chucky Season 3, Episode 6 raised the stakes even higher. A dying Chucky fulfilled perhaps his biggest kill yet when he successfully nuked the North Pole. The episode also showed a glimpse of Brad Dourif (Chucky's voice actor) as Charles Lee Ray's ghost form in its ending.

Given that the spirit of Chucky was seen in the final moments of the previous episode, it's possible that a good chunk of Episode 7 will showcase the horror show's version of the spirit world, potentially including some of Chucky's victims in the White House as well as the other ghosts living in it.

Episode 7's official promo revealed that Chucky (as a ghost) is still terrorizing the main trio and the First Family. The teaser showed that they even asked parapsychologists for help determining Chucky's next course of action.

Some have theorized that Chucky's time in the spirit world will lead to a tense confrontation with the Voodoo spirit leader known as Damballa.

Elsewhere, Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) is still hellbent on escaping as she manipulates the prison guards.

The first five episodes of Chucky Season 3 are streaming on Peacock.

