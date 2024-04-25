Chucky Season 3 Episode 7 Peacock Release Date & Remaining Schedule

Chucky Season 3 Episode 7 is coming to Peacock soon in the penultimate chapter of the current horror run.

The TV spin-off to the Chucky movie franchise is preparing to wind down its third season where it airs new episodes on USA Network and Syfy before coming to Peacock.

While the future of Chucky beyond Season 3 is unclear as the show has not yet been renewed for Season 4, creator Don Mancini confirmed to The Direct he has "already pitched it to the network" and can say "very little" for now.

When Will Chucky Season 3 Episode 7 Release on Peacock?

Chucky season 3 main characters
Chucky

Chucky Season 3 has just two episodes left to release on Peacock before it concludes. After Episode 7 aired on Syfy and USA Network on Wednesday, April 24, it is set to start streaming one week later on Wednesday, May 1.

Earlier episodes of Chucky Season 3 began streaming on Peacock just one day after airing on Syfy, but the remaining chapters will take to the streamer seven days later, as confirmed by Peacock on X (formerly Twitter).

The remaining schedule for Chucky Season 3 to be released on Peacock can be seen below, with the episodes expected to debut in the early morning:

  • Episode 7 - "There Will Be Blood:" Wednesday, May 1
  • Episode 8 - "Final Destination:" Wednesday, May 8

The next episode of Chucky to air on Syfy and USA Network will be Episode 8, the Season 3 finale, "Final Destination," which is scheduled to broadcast on Wednesday, May 1 at 10 p.m. ET.

All previous episodes of Chucky are streaming now on Peacock.

