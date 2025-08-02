Marvel Studios may still be moving forward with Oscar Isaac's Disney+ sequel after all. According to new reports, Moon Knight’s MCU arc is set to continue, but within a new connected narrative.

According to The Cosmic Circus, Marvel Studios is looking to explore the dark and supernatural side of the MCU with a Midnight Sons storyline that will ulimately culminate in an upcoming film. Projects currently being developed under this Midnight Sons banner include a sequel story to 2022's Moon Knight, where Oscar Isaac's Marc Spector and Steven Grant are forced to solve a mystery that leads them to their third personality, Jake Lockley, who was revealed in the show's post-credits scene after he killed Arthur Harrow.

Marvel Studios

Previously, Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum, the head of streaming, television, and animation, told ComicBook.com that, despite still having plans for the character, Moon Knight Season 2 was not moving forward, saying, "our priorities have shifted:"

“So I think Marvel Television has happened in waves, and I think 'Moon Knight' happened in a wave of shows that were going to establish characters that would tie-in to the future. And moving forward our priorities have shifted. We’re making shows as shows that can exist as annual releases, more like television. I would love to see a 'Moon Knight' Season 2, but there are plans for Moon Knight down the road."

News that Marvel is planning to realize Moon Knight's next chapter isn't the first fans have heard about a Midnight Sons project. In fact, this new report supports previous rumors about a Midnight Sons movie and recent claims that Marvel hired a new writer for the film.

Marvel Studios' Moon Knight debuted on Disney+ on March 30, 2022, and was part of Phase 4 of the MCU. Starring Oscar Isaac, May Calamawy, and Ethan Hawke, Moon Knight followed Steven Grant, who, due to his dissociative identity disorder (DID), shares a body with Marc Spector, a former mercenary and avatar of the Egyptian moon god Khonshu.

Marvel’s New Moon Knight Strategy Solves Several Problems

Even though Moon Knight received positive reviews and Oscar Isaac was praised for portraying multiple personalities, the series was a product of Disney and Marvel Studios' previous post-Endgame streaming strategy. Therefore, after reports that that Moon Knight Season 2 was off the table, it seemed like Marvel benched the character with the only likelihood of his return being in a cameo.

However, Marvel's reported intentions to pay off that Jake Lockley post-credits stinger suggests audiences may get that Moon Knight sequel story after all, just within the Midnight Sons narrative. And, overall, this strategy may be the best course of action for Marvel Studios.

Not only will Isaac's Jake Lockley reveal finally be addressed, but Marvel will also be able to revisit other shelved characters and projects (check out what Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said about forgotten MCU characters here!) and in a way that's cohesive yet still allows the studio to streamline its content.