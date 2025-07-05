Moon Knight Season 2's Replacement Project Finally Gets a New Update

There's been no word on whether Moon Knight will receive a Season 2, but hope for Oscar Isaac's MCU hero may not be lost. A new project at Marvel Studios has shown signs of progress and might signal a positive future for Moon Knight. Isaac's portrayal of the hero suffering from dissociative identity disorder, who becomes the vessel for an Egyptian Moon God, earned praise when the series was released in 2022. Little has been heard about Moon Knight's potential renewal, but now that the character has been successfully introduced into the MCU, his solo series may springboard him into a new movie: Midnight Sons.

Rumors of Marvel Studios making a Midnight Sons movie have been heating up lately. The latest news comes from entertainment insider Daniel Richtman, who reports that Marvel has hired a new writer to pen the script for the Midnight Sons film. This comes on the back of recent reports that Michael Green, who was originally attached to write Midnight Sons, had departed the project. Richtman could not confirm the identity of the new writer.

This is a solid sign of progress on the Midnight Sons film and is also good news for Moon Knight fans, as the character will likely be a part of the lineup. In Marvel Comics, the Midnight Sons' roster typically includes supernatural characters like Blade, Elsa Bloodstone, Ghost Rider (who is rumored to lead the MCU team), and, in recent variations, Moon Knight.

Disney+

Moon Knight is one of the few characters from the Midnight Sons roster who has been introduced in the MCU so far, making his inclusion in the project promising. It's also made more likely by the fact that Marvel has not commissioned a second season of Moon Knight; thus, it seems the studio is saving Isaac's character for a different project.

Hopes for more of Moon Knight on Disney+ were shot down recently when producer Jeremy Slater said, "Talk to Kevin Feige, Talk to Oscar Isaac," adding that "the ball's in their court." If Isaac is tied up in the Midnight Sons movie for the next few years, this makes the chances of Moon Knight Season 2 even less likely. The next time fans may see the supernatural hero will likely be in the eventual team-up film.

What to Expect From the Midnight Sons in the MCU

Marvel

Should the Midnight Sons film progress to release the group will become one of several teams operating in the MCU, alongside the Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men, and the rumored Young Avengers/Champions.

The Midnight Sons have typically been called upon to deal with supernatural threats in the MCU, such as the rise of the demon mother Lilith, the team's first antagonist in the comics. This task required all the supernatural knowledge the team could muster, hence the lineup included the likes of Ghost Rider, Morbius, and even Doctor Strange.

Recent rumors suggest that the future of the MCU will be divided into three branches, one of which is supernatural. It makes sense that Marvel Studios would want to introduce a team to deal with these threats.

With the Midnight Sons films potentially offering a future for Moon Knight, it may also provide this gateway to other Marvel characters, such as Mahershala Ali's Blade, whose solo film has struggled to get off the ground.