Marvel Studios’ Midnight Sons Movie Has Reportedly Found Its Leader (Rumor)

As rumors heat up about the MCU's Midnight Sons movie, fans may now have an idea of who will lead the team for Marvel Studios. Consisting of some of Marvel's darker supernatural heroes and antiheroes, the Midnight Sons' debut in the MCU is building plenty of hype, leaving many to wonder who will make up the roster when they debut on the big screen.

Marvel Studios' Midnight Sons movie is rumored to feature Ghost Rider as the team's leader. While the Ghost Rider still stands as one of Marvel's most popular characters, particularly from the supernatural side of the comic giant, the antihero has not been utilized in a proper Marvel Studios project during the franchise's 17-year existence. The scoop comes from insider Daniel Richtman.

Thus far, only minor teases have indicated any version of Ghost Rider exists in the MCU, most notably through a few references in 2022's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+.

However, the character has not been referenced or shown on screen through the MCU's first five Phases. Also in question is whether the team would feature the Johnny Blaze or Robbie Reyes version of the antihero.

Over recent months, rumors have indicated Marvel is going into development on a movie featuring the Midnight Sons, which would be the first time the team has come into formation on the big screen.

In the comics, this group includes characters like Doctor Strange, Blade, Ghost Rider, and Man-Thing, but there are no indications of who will join the roster in the MCU. The Midnight Sons movie is reportedly being written by Michael Green, but there is no timeframe for production or release.

How Ghost Rider Will Be Introduced Into the MCU

Marvel

Ghost Rider's history with the MCU is slightly complicated thanks to Gabriel Luna's portrayal of the Robbie Reyes version of the antihero in Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC.

While the actor has been open to potentially returning, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s place in the MCU timeline is still a question, as the show has never officially been deemed canon to the MCU the way the Defenders Saga was.

Additionally, recent rumors hinted that Marvel Studios was looking at Barbie megastar Ryan Gosling to play Ghost Rider, which could happen as early as 2026's Avengers: Doomsday.

Although these rumors should be taken with a grain of salt, having him in tow, potentially for the long haul, could be a huge get for the MCU by using a name as big as Gosling to lead the Midnight Sons.

Most likely, this team will be fully introduced into the MCU sometime in Phase 7, with only a few potential roster inclusions already having their place established in the MCU right now.

However, in the more immediate future, fans will have to wait for more news on the Midnight Sons movie to come to the forefront, as there is not much to go on for this team's MCU debut.

With Phase 6 about to kick off in July behind The Fantastic Four: First Steps, followed by a considerable delay in theatrical releases, Marvel has plenty of time to develop this story further and find its place in the greater MCU timeline.