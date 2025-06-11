Marvel Studios Reportedly Wants Ryan Gosling for Phase 6’s Biggest MCU Movie (Rumor)

Marvel Studios might be eyeing Ryan Gosling for a major role in Phase 6's biggest movie, Avengers: Doomsday. The fan-favorite actor has starred in plenty of iconic movies, such as The Notebook, The Fall Guy, Drive, Blade Runner 2049, The Gray Man, and the list goes on. Gosling isn't just beloved but also acclaimed, having received Oscar nominations for Half Nelson, La La Land, and Barbie. He will soon dive into the galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: Starfighter, set to hit theaters in May 2027.

According to a rumor posted on X by scooper MyTimeToShineHello, Oscar-nominee Ryan Gosling is Marvel Studios' "top choice" to play the MCU's Ghost Rider and he could appear in Phase 6's Avengers: Doomsday. Casting Gosling as the Spirit of Vengeance would fulfill a major fan cast and finally bring one of the most-requested supernatural heroes to the MCU.

That said, the scooper noted that Gosling will become preoccupied with Star Wars: Starfighter this fall as production begins under Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy. But provided "everything aligns," Gosling could join the MCU as Ghost Rider as soon as Avengers 5 (which hits theaters on December 18, 2026).

That said, Gosling previously admitted to MTV News' Josh Horowitz (via X) that he is interested in playing Ghost Rider in the MCU back in 2022.

Regardless, it's important to keep expectations in check as these are just rumors for now and, even if they are true, Gosling being eyed for Ghost Rider at Marvel Studios doesn't necessarily mean it will come to fruition.

Ghost Rider was played by Oscar-winner Nicholas Cage in two movies released in 2007 and 2012 from Sony Pictures, since which the rights have reverted to Disney and Marvel Studios. The devilish anti-hero technically already joined the MCU in Agents of SHIELD as The Last of Us actor Gabriel Luna had a fairly major role as the Robbie Reyes incarnation, but it remains unclear if that show is actually canon.

Ryan Gosling's MCU Journey as Ghost Rider Could Be Massive

Despite potential filming conflicts, Gosling joining the Star Wars galaxy may actually be a positive for his future MCU chances. It demonstrates his willingness to sign up for a major franchise and that he has a relationship with Disney, but it's hard to determine if he would sign on for a multi-film commitment like Ghost Rider.

Rumors have circulated that Gosling may be lined up for Ghost Rider for several years now while he has continued to be a popular fan cast. That said, nothing has come from anything yet and Marvel Studios has kept the Spirit of Vengeance far away from the MCU for the time being.

For one, Ghost Rider was supposedly eyed for a cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as a member of the Illuminati. It's unclear whether this would have brought back Nicholas Cage or recast the role with a new actor akin to John Krasinski's short-lived appearance as Mr. Fantastic.

Even now, Marvel Studios appears eager to keep Johnny Blaze on the sidelines as he was among three heroes kept off-limits for What If...? Season 3.

All these signs indicate the House of the MCU is looking for the right time to bring Ghost Rider back to screens, and that could be Avengers: Doomsday. Assuming he was cast as Johnny Blaze (the most famous Ghost Rider), Gosling's hero could hail from Earth-616 or be pulled in from elsewhere in the Multiverse.

With Marvel Studios reportedly developing a Midnight Sons movie filled with its supernatural characters, Gosling would be a huge star to throw in the mix. He could join other icons such as Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight and Mahershala Ali's Blade for a spiritual blockbuster of epic proportions.