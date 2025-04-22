Star Wars Tried But Failed to Cast 5 Major Actors In New 2027 Movie

According to Star Wars: Starfighter casting reports, not every Hollywood actor is interested in appearing in that galaxy far, far away.

Directed by Shawn Levy, Star Wars: Starfighter takes place five years after The Rise of Skywalker and is reported to follow a 15-year-old boy and his uncle, played by Ryan Gosling.

Star Wars: Starfighter is set to release in theaters on May 28, 2027.

Star Wars: Starfighter Failed To Cast These 5 Actors

The Direct

Besides Shawn Levy and Ryan Gosling's involvement and the film's post-sequel trilogy timeline, Lucasfilm has yet to reveal any further details about Star Wars: Starfighter.

However, industry scooper Daniel Richtman not only disclosed the film's uncle and nephew storyline but also the Hollywood talent Lucasfilm failed to cast for it.

Jesse Plemons

According to Richtman, Ryan Gosling's character and his nephew will be pursued by two villains, one male and one female. Allegedly, Lucasfilm offered the role of the male villain to Jesse Plemons, who turned it down.

Since his breakout role in Friday Night Lights, Jesse Plemons has become one of the most respected names in Hollywood thanks to his performance in Breaking Bad, FX's Fargo, The Irishman, Civil War, and The Power of the Dog, the latter of which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Jodie Comer

Offered to play the female villain and the other half of Star Wars: Starfighter's antagonistic duo, British actress Jodie Comer also turned down the chance to appear in the 2027 Star Wars film.

Still, Comer is no stranger to that galaxy far, far away. She actually played Rey's mother in The Rise of Skywalker just as her career began to skyrocket due to The Last Duel, Killing Eve, and Free Guy, which was also directed by Shawn Levy.

Mikey Madison

After Jodie Comer rejected interest in the role of Starfighter's female villain, Lucasfilm offered the role to Academy Award-winning actress Mikey Madison.

Fresh off her Oscar win for Anora, Lucasfilm's interest in Madison and her subsequent decline made headlines ahead of Star Wars Celebration 2025. Madison's other roles include Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Better Things, and 2022's Scream (read about which MCU film Marvel Studios reportedly wants Mikey Madison to star in).

Sarah Snook

Another major role in Star Wars: Starfighter is the 15-year-old boy's mother and either Gosling's sister or sister-in-law. Richtman reported that Australian actress Sarah Snook was offered the role but ultimately turned it down.

Snook is known for her performances in Steve Jobs, Netflix's Black Mirror, Succession, and The Glass Castle.

Greta Lee

Another actress Lucasfilm failed to secure for Star Wars: Starfighter is actress and vocal talent Greta Lee, whose role was described as a cantina owner whom the leading cast encounter during their mission.

Lee is known for appearing in Russian Doll, Past Lives, The Morning Show, and most recently, The Studio. She will also appear alongside Jared Leto in Disney's Tron: Ares later this year.

Why Did Actors Turn Down Star Wars: Starfighter?

While there's speculation that Hollywood talent is hesitant to work with Lucasfilm due to a string of unrealized projects, the reasons behind each of these five actors' turning down roles for Star Wars: Starfighter are unknown and likely vary.

It's also worth noting that Shawn Levy and Ryan Gosling's involvement adds further credibility to this Star Wars project, especially now that they've been able to discuss it at Star Wars Celebration 2025.

With Starfighter beginning production this fall, fans shouldn't have to wait much longer for official casting confirmations. It will be interesting to see who ultimately lands these roles and that of Gosling's teenage costar.

