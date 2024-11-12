New Tron 3 Trailer Reveals Jared Leto In Action Riding a Light Cycle

At D23 Brazil, Disney unveiled a fresh look at the Jared Leto-led Tron: Ares. Get the scoop on what was shown.

Releasing fifteen years after the last cinematic entry into the cult classic Tron franchise, Tron: Ares will continue story threads from 2010’s Tron: Legacy.

Officially announced in 2023, Tron: Ares stars actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto as he boards the franchise alongside Tron mainstay Jeff Bridges.

D23 Trailer Description for Tron: Ares

Disney

On Saturday, November 9, at Disney’s D23 Brazil expo, the studio brought out an all-new sneak peek at 2025’s Tron: Ares.

And although certain enterprising fans who were in attendance managed to surreptitiously capture the new footage on their phones and upload it to social media, Disney has not released the trailer online publicly.

The scenes that were shown reportedly include light cycles zooming past a neon-lit structure and a mechanical helmet snapping over Jared Leto’s Ares’ head, Ant-Man-style.

Other snippets showcased Ares riding a light cycle, and Kevin Flynn, wearing white robes and bathed in purple illumination. In a word, the footage could be described as “intense” and could indicate that audiences are in for quite a trip.

A more detailed breakdown came from Cinepop. The outlet pointed out the presence of “vibrant colors” and “insane action sequences” in the trailer, plus the revelation that Leto’s title character is, in fact, a program:

“The Tron Ares trailer is a spectacle. Lots of neon and vibrant colors. A futuristic world. We see a new threat emerging. A car is split in half by a red beam. Jared Leto is scary in several insane action scenes. It ends with Jeff Bridges coming back and saying: 'Hello, Program', to Jared Leto’s character . The soundtrack is truly REVOLUTIONARY! It excited me!”

For the uninitiated, the Tron: Ares soundtrack will be composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of the celebrated rock band Nine Inch Nails. They’ll be taking over scoring duties from the now-retired Daft Punk, who composed for Tron: Legacy.

What Is Tron: Ares About?

Specificities regarding Tron Ares’ storyline are being kept tightly under wraps for the time being. The official logline from the film, provided by Disney, explains that Ares, played by Jared Leto, exits virtual reality and is granted passage into the world of the Users:

“Tron: Ares follows a highly sophisticated program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.”

One might expect the potential for some humorous, fish-out-of-water sequences, with Ares, a computer program, interacting with life outside the grid. But Tron has always skewed toward the self-serious side, so the comedy may wind up being minimal.

Beyond that, the iconic Jeff Bridges will reprise his role as Kevin Flynn, opposite a cast that additionally includes Cameron Monaghan, Greta Lee, Even Peters, and Scully herself, Gillian Anderson, among several other notable names.

Walt Disney Studio’s Tron: Ares arrives in theaters in approximately one cycle, on October 10, 2025.