Disney Confirms Its 5 Big Sci-Fi Movies Coming Soon

Disney reaffirmed five big sci-fi movies coming before the end of 2026 as a part of a recent press release. The House of Mouse has been no stranger to science fiction in recent years, bringing in big names like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, and Avatar under its corporate umbrella. And those are on top of the top-tier sci-fi IP it already had in its back catalog with titles like Tron, Wall-E, and Lilo & Stitch (which just saw a big-budget live-action remake hit theaters).

In a recent update of its theatrical slate, Disney confirmed some major sci-fi movies coming in the next few years, with A-list titles planned through 2031. The information comes via an official press release from the Hollywood giant.

Every Big Sci-Fi Disney Movie Coming Soon

Tron: Ares

Disney

For the first time in more than a decade, fans are headed back to The Grid this fall with the arrival of Tron: Ares. The first Tron movie since 2010's Tron: Legacy rides its light bike into theaters on October 10, 2025, bringing its iconic digital plane to the real world for the very first time.

The latest movie in the Tron franchise will feature a largely new cast, led by Jared Leto as the mysterious Ares and Greta Lee as new hero Eve Kim. It will also include new original music by Nine Inch Nails after Daft Punk provided their musical talents to the last Tron movie.

Predator: Badlands

Disney

It turns out that the critically acclaimed Predator: Killer of Killers is not the only movie in the long-running sci-fi franchise coming in 2025. Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands will follow up on the director's beloved 2022 Prey movie, following Elle Fanning's Thia—an android created by Weyland-Yutani (the fictional corporation from the Alien franchise).

Unlike Killer of Killers, Badlands will come to theaters, hitting the big screen on November 7, 2025.

Avatar: Fire and Ash

20th Century Pictures

Ending the year for Disney will once again be a new entry in James Cameron's record-breaking Avatar franchise. The third Avatar film, Avatar: Fire and Ash, arrives in theaters on December 19, 2025, again bringing Sam Worthinton's Jake Sully and the Sully clan to movie theaters worldwide.

The new Avatar movie will be a bit different than the first two. It will introduce audiences to the first-ever alien enemy in the franchise, a rival clan of Na'vi known as the Ash People. The movie is said to bring back several key members of the Avatar cast and introduce new characters like David Thewlis' Peylak.

The Dog Stars

The Dog Stars

One of the biggest names in sci-fi filmmaking has a new movie coming out in 2026 under Disney's 20th Century Pictures banner. The Dog Stars comes from renowned filmmaker Ridley Scott (best known for Alien, Gladiator, and The Martian), adapting the beloved book of the same name.

Coming to theaters on March 27, 2026, The Dog Stars follows a man and his dog living in a pandemic-ravaged post-apocalypse, who search for the source of a mysterious radio broadcast. Scott's adaptation of the 2012 sci-fi novel will star Jacob Elodri, Benedict Wong, Margaret Qualley, and Josh Brolin in leading roles.

Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

It is almost time for Marvel Studios' iconic super-powered team to once again assemble on the big screen. Avengers: Doomsday is the first of two Avengers films on the MCU slate right now, marking the first part of a duology that will conclude with 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars.

Doomsday was recently delayed from May 1, 2026, to December 18, 2026 (although that might be a good thing) and will see the return of veteran MCU creatives like directors Joe and Anthony Russo and former Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. The new film will see the MCU Multiverse threatened by the dastardly Doctor Doom (played by Downey), bringing together multiple realities of Marvel heroes from across the brand's film canon.

BONUS: Star Wars: Starfighter

Lucasfilm

Star Wars: Starfighter is the second Star Wars film on the brand's new theatrical slate, coming one year after the release of next May's The Mandalorian & Grogu. The latest movie from Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy will be led by Barbie actor Ryan Gosling and comes to theaters on May 28, 2027.

Little is known about the new Star Wars film other than that Gosling will play its hero, and he will battle a space-faring villain played by Pearl actress Mia Goth.

BONUS: Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel Studios

Closing out the MCU's Multiverse Saga will be 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars. Directed once again by Avengers: Endgame filmmakers The Russo Brothers, Secret Wars is set to adapt Marvel Comics' definitive Multiversal comic book event, seeing several realities fight for their existence against the reality-conquering God Emperor Doom.

Secret Wars will hit theaters one year after Avengers: Doomsday on December 17, 2027, and has been described as the next Endgame-like event film from the long-running franchise.

BONUS: Avatar 4

20th Centruy Pictures

Despite Avatar 3 having not even come out yet, Disney and director James Cameron already have their Avatar 4 plans laid out. The fourth Avatar film is slated to come out in theaters on December December 21, 2029, picking up from the events of this year's Fire and Ash.

Some of Avatar 4 has already been filmed and is said to include a significant time jump, which has not yet been seen in the Avatar franchise.

BONUS: Avatar 5

20th Century Pictures

The furthest movie on Disney's slate is James Cameron's Avatar 5, the last of the Avatar sequels announced in 2010. Avatar 5 is planned with a December 19, 2031 release date, potentially ending Cameron's epic sci-fi saga.

Not much is known about the fifth Avatar film. Star Giovanni Ribisi teased in a conversation with The Direct's Russ Millheim that they had already filmed something for the fifth movie, but what exactly it was, and how it plays into its plot (which is said to take the action to Earth for the first time in series history) remains to be seen.