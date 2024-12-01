Disney Confirms Its 6 Biggest New Movies Releasing In 2026

In a major update, Disney confirmed some of its biggest theatrical releases for 2026.

The previously reported 2026 slate for Disney films shifted slightly. This mainly comes after an untitled Star Wars film was moved out of December 2026 and replaced with a familiar family franchise.

Disney's 6 Biggest 2026 Movies

Disney unveiled its new theatrical slate for 2026, featuring 14 movies scheduled for release that year. Notably, only six dates have specific titles attached, signaling that Disney considers these films the highlights of its 2026 lineup.

Hoppers - March 6, 2026

Disney and Pixar's Hoppers will be the first major Disney movie of 2026, arriving in theaters on March 6.

Directed by Daniel Chong, the animated film marks a significant milestone as Pixar’s 30th animated feature.

The story follows a girl named Mabel who embraces a groundbreaking scientific discovery that allows humans to communicate with animals.

The main cast includes John Hamm, Piper Curda, and Bobby Moynihan, though further details remain under wraps.

Avengers: Doomsday - May 1, 2026

Disney’s highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday is set to release on May 1, 2026, marking the first Avengers film since 2019's Endgame.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the movie will feature Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a surprising twist, he will portray Doctor Doom rather than his iconic Tony Stark.

Doom is expected to play a central role as the MCU’s next major villain. While the entire cast remains unknown, fans can anticipate appearances from some characters introduced in Phases 4 and 5.

With its bold storyline and star-studded team, Avengers: Doomsday is poised to be Disney’s biggest blockbuster since Avatar: The Way of Water.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feig confirmed that the Fantastic Four will directly connect to Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, potentially including characters like Doctor Doom, Galactus, and the Silver Surfer.

The Mandalorian & Grogu - May 22, 2026

Less than a month after Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters, the Star Wars franchise will return to the big screen with The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Set to release on May 22, 2026, this will be the only Star Wars film hitting theaters that year, ending a seven-year hiatus since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.

The film will mark Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin and Grogu's feature debut, following their adventures on Disney+'s The Mandalorian. While the full cast remains under wraps, Sigourney Weaver joins the mix. Jon Favreau directed the film, which Dave Filoni and Kathleen Kennedy produced.

Although a sizzle reel/trailer for The Mandalorian & Grogu debuted at D23, it has not yet been publicly released, fueling anticipation for one of Disney’s most significant releases of 2026.

Toy Story 5 - June 19, 2026

Summer 2026 is set to deliver a lineup of major releases, but none may be more anticipated than Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5.

Scheduled to hit theaters on June 19, 2026, the film will reunite fan-favorite characters Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie, as confirmed in a teaser shown during 2024's D23 event.

While no plot details have been revealed, the movie will be directed by Andrew Stanton, who has been involved in every Toy Story installment.

Tim Allen and Tom Hanks are set to reprise their iconic roles, promising another nostalgic adventure for the beloved franchise.

Moana (Live-action) - July 10, 2026

Disney’s beloved animated classic Moana is being reimagined as a live-action adaptation, set to hit theaters on July 10, 2026. This makes its release less than a year after Moana 2 splashes into theaters on November 27.

The project, directed by Thomas Kail, is currently filming and will see Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson reprise his role as Maui, a character he brought to life in the original 2016 film and its animated sequel. Young actress Catherine Laga'aia will join the cast and portray Moana in her live-action debut.

The original Moana became one of Disney’s most significant films of the 21st century, and this adaptation aims to bring the story to a new medium for a fresh generation of audiences.

Ice Age 6 - December 18, 2026

Disney’s 2026 film slate will close out with Ice Age 6, set to release on December 18, 2026. Produced by 20th Century Animation, the sequel will mark the first theatrical Ice Age film since Blue Sky Studios closed in 2021.

Returning cast members include Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, Denis Leary, Queen Latifah, and Simon Pegg. Officially announced at D23 in Brazil, the film continues the adventures of Manny, Sid, Diego, and their herd in what promises to be another animated blockbuster.

As the final Disney film of 2026, Ice Age 6 caps off a highly anticipated year for the company.

Thought Disney noted several release dates for 2026, only a few are tied to specific types of films, leaving much of the schedule in mystery.

Notably, there is no chance of another Star Wars movie releasing in 2026, with The Mandalorian & Grogu confirmed as the year's sole entry from the galaxy far, far Away. However, the Marvel Studios slate raises more questions, with untitled films set for February 13 and November 6, 2026.

These Marvel movies, positioned before and after Avengers: Doomsday, are expected to be significant, though their titles and connections to Doomsday or Secret Wars remain undisclosed.

Below is the full list of untitled Disney releases for 2026: