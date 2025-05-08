Avatar 3 Movie Confirmed to Bring Back 11 Main Characters

Disney's presentation at CinemaCon 2025 confirmed eleven characters to appear in James Cameron's Avatar 3. Avatar: Fire and Ash continues the story in Avatar: The Way of Water, featuring Jake Sully and his family, who are forced to flee their home and find refuge with other Na'vi tribes around the sci-fi planet of Pandora.

The movie's presentation at CinemaCon included a privately shown trailer for attendees, who had big reactions to the new Avatar 3 footage. With the previous two Avatar films becoming blazing successes at the box office, expectations for Avatar: Fire and Ash (which will be released on December 19) are high.

Disney Confirms Major Character Returns In Avatar 3

A press release from Walt Disney Studios has confirmed several actors will reprise their roles in Avatar 3, hinting at a stacked list of characters set for the major sequel.

The full list of characters can be seen below:

Jake Sully

Disney

Perhaps the most unsurprising character to return is Sam Worthington's Jake Sully, the paraplegic human male who became permanently embedded in his avatar after falling in love with a Na'vi woman in the first film.

Avatar: The Way of Water showed Jake grappling with the difficulties of fatherhood and the return of the human enemies from his past. Jake defeated Quaritch in their battle at sea in the second movie, but Avatar 3's trailer has confirmed that another epic rematch is set between the two.

Neytiri

Disney

Zoe Saldaña helped to introduce Avatar 3's CinemaCon presentation this year, confirming the Oscar-winning actress will return as Neytiri, Jake's Na'vi wife and the mother to their children.

After being displaced from her tribe, Neytiri fought fiercely to protect her family and their new place with the Metkayina in Avatar: The Way of Water. Neytiri will be dealing with the loss of her son in Avatar 3, and her hesitance toward their adopted human child, Spider, may also continue to cause problems.

Kiri

Disney

A new member of the Sully clan introduced in Avatar 2 is Kiri, Jake and Neytiri's adopted daughter, who was born of Dr. Grace Augustine's Avatar (thus Sigourney Weaver plays both roles).

Kiri discovered she had a special connection to Eywa in Avatar: The Way of Water, the mysteries of which will undoubtedly continue to unfold in the third film. The young Na'vi was also shown searching for answers about her parentage, which may come to light further in Avatar 3.

Quaritch

Disney

Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) was thought to have died when Jake and Neytiri killed him in the first Avatar film, but an advanced cloning program allowed the soldier to be reborn in a new Na'vi body with a similar mission of vengeance against the Na'vi people, particularly the Sully clan.

Quaritch forms a connection to Spider in Avatar: The Way of Water, who eventually saves his life. Having been bested by Jake and the Na'vi a second time, Quaritch will likely return with even more firepower in Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Ronal

Disney

The Tsahik or spiritual leader of the Metkayina clan, Ronal (played by Kate Winslet), granted the Sully family refuge in Avatar: The Way of Water, although it took a lot of convincing.

In Avatar: Fire and Ash, it appears Ronal will need to lead her clan through the arrival of some of the other Na'vi tribes, including new air and fire people.

Tonowari

Disney

Ronal's mate and the chief of the Metkayina, Tonowari (Cliff Curtis), accepted the Sully clan in the second film and joined them on the frontlines of battle against the RDA to protect their clan and the precious Tulkun.

Similar to Ronal, Avatar: Fire and Ash will bring new challenges to the Metkayina clan as they prepare for the return of the RDA and navigate negotiations with the other Na'vi tribes.

Varang

Oona Chaplin

A new character set for Avatar: Fire and Ash is Varang (played by Oona Chaplin), who is set to be the villain of the piece. Varang is the leader of the Ash clan, which is described as an "aggressive" people.

Director James Cameron has been clear about his intention for Avatar 3 to "show the Na'vi in a different light," which will presumably take the form of this more antagonistic Fire clan.

Spider

Disney

In Avatar: Fire and Ash, Jack Champion will return as Spider, Jake and Neytiri's adopted human son. Spider had a difficult journey in Avatar 2 after he was separated from his family and forced to help the RDA subdue the Na'vi people.

He ended up reluctantly bonding with Quaritch, and his decision to spare his life at the end of The Way of Water may have repercussions in Avatar 3. Now that he's reunited with the Sully clan and a part of the Metkayina people, Spider is set to have new scenes with some interesting Avatar characters.

Lo'ak

Disney

Jake and Neytiri's son, Lo'ak, will have an expanded role in Avatar: Fire and Ash. Lo'ak (played by Britain Dalton) lost his brother at the end of Avatar: The Way of Water and will undoubtedly deal with that grief in the third film. He also befriended Tsireya in the Metkayina tribe, which hints at a potential new relationship for the young Na'vi teen.

Tuk

Disney

The youngest of Jake and Neytiri's children is the strong-willed Tuk (Trinity Bliss), who has a close bond with her family members. The new clans that come into play in the third film will likely challenge Tuk in Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Tsireya

Disney

Tsireya (Bailey Bass) was introduced as the daughter of Ronal and Tonowari in Avatar: The Way of Water. She bonded quickly with Lo'ak and helped teach him and his family the Metkayina's ways. This relationship with Lo'ak will likely grow and continue to be challenged in Avatar: Fire and Ash.