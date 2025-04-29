New Avatar 3 Trailer Gets Strong First Reactions Online

Expectations for Avatar: Fire and Ash are high, but the reactions to a new trailer for the film at CinemaCon indicate that James Cameron is capable of a hat trick.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Trailer Receives Big Reactions From Audiences

Disney

Attendees at Disney's CinemaCon panel in Las Vegas earlier in the month were the first to lay eyes on a new trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Hints gleaned from the first reactions tease an epic new story in Avatar 3, with glimpses at a new Na'vi tribe and some incredible visuals (read a full summary of the new Avatar footage here).

While Disney has not publicly released this footage, those at CinemaCon were free to share their reactions to the trailer.

Film and TV journalist Scott Menzel believes Avatar: Fire and Ash has "another visual effects Oscar" in the bag, based on the trailer:

'"Avatar: Fire and Ash' footage secured the film winning another visual effects Oscar."

Germain Lussier at io9 said the footage was "pure James Cameron wow." He also teased "massive stuff" in a battle sequence that includes floating rocks:

"First footage from 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' was pure James Cameron wow. Some slow, calm, beauty shots of the wind tribe. Lots of vibrant, intense stuff with the fire tribe. Culminates in battle on floating rocks in the middle of some disaster. Just massive stuff."

Fandango's Erik Davis said the trailer was "a feast for the eyes," adding that he felt "the 3D got even better:"

"Just watched a few scenes from the next 'Avatar' - visually incredible, the Ash people look wild. Not surprising but a feast for the eyes and I feel like the 3D got even better from the last film."

Kenzie Vanunu at Offscreen Central described Avatar: Fire and Ash as having "amazing aerial sequences, underwater, [and] beautiful nighttime shots," and teased the return of the Tulkun:

"'Avatar: Fire & Ash' features two new tribes. The footage we saw had amazing aerial sequences, underwater, beautiful nighttime shots, a volcano Jake being peak dad and tulkun sighting. absolutely cannot wait to be back at Pandora."

@FilmHistorian33 had a chance to watch the trailer and said it was "absolutely breathtaking" and praised James Cameron's knowledge of 3D technology:

"'Avatar: Fire and Ash' looks absolutely BREATHTAKING. We saw about five minutes of the film in glorious Dolby 3D but my goodness, James Cameron knows what he is doing with 3D technology. Wow wow wow!"

Avatar: Fire and Ash "seems even bigger than the previous films" according to Cinelinx's Jordan Maison:

"I think my eyeballs melted from the 'Avatar: Fire and Ash footage! Absolutely stunning, and the new clans look to add a lot to the overall culture/lore we've seen. Seems even bigger than the previous films."

Filmmaker Robert Meyer Burnett was in attendance for the Avatar 3 trailer screening and said the footage was "jaw-dropping:"

"The HFR 3D 'AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH' footage is just JAW DROPPING."

Lastly, Avatar 3 will feature "two factions clashing," according to FlickDirect, which means "the stakes are high on Pandora again:"

"Just saw two clips from 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' — visually stunning as always. Looks like two major factions are clashing. Stakes are high on Pandora once again."

When Will Disney Release the Avatar 3 Trailer?

Disney

With such strong reactions to the first trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash, it seems clear that James Cameron has another box office blockbuster on his hands.

Avatar 3 isn't set to release in cinemas until December 19, giving Disney plenty of time to stretch out its marketing campaign. But with the CinemaCon trailer packaged, ready to go, and already wowing audience members, it's a matter of when, not if, Avatar 3's trailer will be released to the public.

When Disney marketed Avatar: The Way of Water, it also premiered footage at CinemaCon, before releasing the trailer alongside another major studio release, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a few months later.

Disney has several upcoming blockbuster films it could attach the Avatar 3 trailer to, such as Thunderbolts*, Fantastic Four: First Steps, or Lilo & Stitch, meaning audiences will likely see the new footage from Pandora before the end of summer.