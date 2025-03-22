Disney added its 10th new animation film to its theatrical release slate, and it's sure to be a big fan favorite.

In early 2024, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed that the company would be "leaning a little bit more into sequels and franchises," including Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and more.

This has already been proven to be true, with the Disney+ Moana TV series turned into Moana 2 and several franchises like Toy Story, The Incredibles, and Frozen getting confirmed sequels.

Coco 2 Becomes Disney + Pixar's 10th Upcoming Animated Movie

Pixar

During the company's annual shareholder meeting, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that a Coco sequel is in early development and set for theatrical release in 2029.

Original director Lee Unkrich is returning to Pixar after his departure in 2019. Unkrich previously directed Coco and Toy Story 3, which have an unbelievable track record based on critical and audience reception.

Interestingly, Disney retracted its 2029 promise, later editing official social media posts to exclude the year. While 2029 is still possible, Iger confirmed that the film is in its early stages, so it may be best not to rush the filmmakers or animators.

Coco 2 is the 10th Disney Animation project (including Pixar) the House of Mouse announced. It will be released in theaters sometime in the next five years.

Take a look at the upcoming slate, including two animated Disney projects released in theaters in 2025:

Elio

Pixar

Pixar's Elio will be released on June 20, 2025, after years of delays and significant behind-the-scenes changes.

The new trailer reveals a tonal shift from the original sci-fi horror concept, with Grigon now positioned as the main villain instead of a comedic ally.

The story follows Elio, a boy abducted by aliens, who becomes a reluctant hero in a battle against Grigon. The revised premise stirred mixed reactions from fans, who noted the drastic changes from the initial trailer released in 2023.

Zootopia 2

Disney

Zootopia 2 is set to hit theaters on November 26, 2025, nearly a decade after the original film's release.

The highly anticipated sequel will reunite fans with Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman, while also introducing new characters like Ke Huy Quan's "creepy" Gary, a slippery snake, and Fortune Feimster's Nibbles, a beaver from the new Marsh Market district.

The plot will see Judy and Nick going undercover in this reptile-centric area to track down a criminal, hinting at a more crime-thriller narrative than the first film.

Hoppers

Pixar

Hoppers, Pixar's upcoming film slated for March 6, 2026, explores scientists discovering a way to transfer human consciousness into lifelike robotic animals, opening new avenues for communication.

Despite initial plans to center on environmental themes, the movie is rumored to have faced creative shifts due to Disney's feedback, leading to a toned-down approach to its original message.

Jon Hamm leads the voice cast of Hoppers. Despite creative adjustments, Pixar's reputation for handling complex yet family-friendly storytelling keeps expectations high for this original film.

Toy Story 5

Pixar

Toy Story 5 is set to release in theaters on June 19, 2026, with Tom Hanks and Tim Allen returning as Woody and Buzz Lightyear (plus most of the other main toys).

Directed and written by Andrew Stanton, who worked on every film in the franchise aside from Lightyear, the movie promises to explore the idea of handheld technology vs. toys and potentially an army of Buzz Lightyears.

While plot details remain largely under wraps, Allen teased on Good Morning America that Buzz's arc is filled with "intrigue" and may offer a redemption from his sidelined role in Toy Story 4.

Ice Age 6

Ice Age

Looking to make a Christmas splash, Ice Age 6 will hit theaters on December 18, 2026. This marks the franchise's return to the big screen after 2022's The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild.

The upcoming film will bring back the beloved main cast, including Ray Romano as Manny, Queen Latifah as Ellie, John Leguizamo as Sid, Denis Leary as Diego, and Simon Pegg as Buck.

While plot details remain unknown, the return of these fan-favorite characters suggests a focus on the original gang rather than the more recent spin-offs. Unlike Buck Wild, Ice Age 6 will be a theatrical release, emphasizing Disney's reliance on theatrical successes.

Frozen 3

Frozen

Bound for next-level box office success, Frozen 3 is set to release in theaters on November 24, 2027, nearly a decade after the second film.

According to Josh Gad (via People), who voices Olaf, the extended wait ensures the movie is a worthy continuation of the beloved franchise rather than a rushed sequel. While plot details remain under wraps, Gad expressed confidence that Disney has crafted a story fans will find "incredible."

Disney Animation's Jared Bush teased that Frozen 3 will surprise audiences with its story while still delivering everything fans love about the franchise, with Jennifer Lee leading the direction.

The main cast, Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, and Gad, are expected to return for this highly anticipated installment.

Bluey: The Movie

Bluey

Bluey is getting its first-ever animated feature film, set to premiere in theaters worldwide in 2027 before streaming on Disney+ and airing on ABC Kids in Australia.

Created by Joe Brumm, who also serves as the writer and director, the movie will feature vocal talents from the series, like Melanie Zanetti and David McCormack.

Given its unbelievable popularity amongst families with young children, this could be a sleeper box office juggernaut in a few years.

Incredibles 3

Pixar

After the super-sized 14-year gap between the first two films, Incredibles 3 is officially in development, with Brad Bird returning as director.

While the script is currently being written, Pixar confirmed that the film will bring back fan-favorite characters, including Craig T. Nelson's Mr. Incredible, Holly Hunter's Elastigirl, and Samuel L. Jackson's Frozone, alongside new voices for the younger characters.

While the release is still a few years away, with a potential window of late 2027 or early 2028, Pixar is taking its time to confirm the next installment meets the high expectations set by its predecessors.

Frozen 4

Disney

Disney will not let this franchise go anytime soon, as Frozen 4 is officially in development, with the studio confirming it will be made back-to-back with Frozen 3.

Director Jennifer Lee revealed that while the scripting process is still in its early stages, the films will delve into mysteries like the origins of Elsa's powers and Hans's fate. Though no release date has been set, the simultaneous production suggests Disney may release this fourth film in 2028 or 2029.