Disney Confirms Its 6 Big Upcoming Animated Movies (Toy Story, Frozen & More)

While Disney has expanded in recent years to incorporate Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios projects, the company remains committed to its animated titles. The studio has an exciting range of films in this genre on its slate that will release in cinemas in the near future.

Following the overwhelming success of Inside Out 2 (which was 2025's highest-grossing film at the box office) and Moana 2 (which grossed over a billion dollars), many of Disney's upcoming animated titles are sequels in legacy franchises. However, the House of Mouse is also peppering its slate with original ideas that could one day spawn their own franchises.

Disney Studios' latest press release, which highlighted its upcoming theatrical slate, confirmed the main animated films it will distribute in the next few years.

All the Major Upcoming Animated Films From Disney

Elio - June 20, 2025

Pixar

Elio is a brand new IP from Pixar, the studio behind classics like The Incredibles and Cars. The movie tells the story of a lonely young boy who achieves his dream of being abducted by aliens, only to learn they believe he is the leader of Earth. Elio is Pixar's only release in 2025 and stars the voice talents of Zoe Saldana, Yonas Kibreab, Jameela Jamil, and Brad Garrett.

Zootopia 2 - November 26, 2025

Disney

A sequel eight years in the making, Zootopia 2 brings audiences back to its anthropomorphic animal world, following police duo Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) as they track down a slithering new enemy, Ke Huy Quan's Gary De'Snake. However, according to one theory, Gary may not be the only villain Judy and Nick have to deal with in Zootopia 2.

Hoppers - May 6, 2026

Pixar

Another new film from the minds at Pixar is Hoppers, a story that answers the question of what would happen if humans could talk to animals. After scientists discover a way to transfer (or "hop") human consciousness into robotic animals, an animal-lover named Mabel uses this technology to learn the secrets of the animal world. Hoppers is directed by Daniel Chong and features the voices of Jon Hamm and Piper Curda.

Toy Story 5 - June 19, 2026

Pixar

After Toy Story 4 became the highest-grossing installment in the franchise, a sequel was inevitable, even if the fourth film seemed to signal the end for a key Toy Story character. Toy Story 5 will explore the idea of toys vs. technology as the characters attempt to stay relevant at playtime while new devices take away kids' attention.

Ice Age 6 - December 18, 2026

20th Century Studios

Now under the Disney umbrella, thanks to the 20th Century Fox sale, Ice Age 6 will be the first sequel in the legendary animated franchise to be released after the merger and the first without the original studio, Blue Sky Studios, which closed in 2021.

The Ice Age franchise has explored dinosaurs, asteroids, and natural disasters, but it's unclear what the driving plot phenomenon will be in Ice Age 6. It is known that Ray Romano, Leguizamo, Denis Leary, Simon Pegg, and Queen Latifah are confirmed to reprise their roles as the lovable group of prehistoric animals.

Frozen 3 - November 24, 2027

Disney

Disney has no plans to let the Frozen franchise go with a third film in the works. With the film still years away, very little has been shared about Frozen 3 and its plot, although concept art has hinted at a possible villain for the film. Disney Animation's Chief Creative Officer, Jared Bush, has also teased that the third Frozen film will "surprise" audiences.

Along with these animated films, Disney has many other major tentpoles to look out for on its theatrical slate.