Disney Announces Much-Anticipated Sequel Movie Coming In 2026

A beloved Disney film is officially getting a follow-up, with a sequel set to hit Disney+ in 2026. The company confirmed the news in a recent announcement, exciting fans of this Disney Channel franchise that began in 2015.

Brandy and Rita Ora are officially returning to the Descendants universe, reprising their roles as Cinderella and the Queen of Hearts in the upcoming fifth film, Descendants: Wicked Wonderland. The Disney Channel and Disney+ movie is set to premiere in 2026 and will also feature the return of Paolo Montalban as King Charming and Melanie Paxson as the Fairy Godmother. Disney continues to invest in the magical world of Descendants, a franchise now 10 years strong.

Descendants

The upcoming film (which has been in development since the fourth's release) is also introducing a new generation of talent, including Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Liamani Segura, Brendon Tremblay, and Leonardo Nam, among others. Disney has not yet revealed plot specifics, but with returning icons and new characters in the mix, Wicked Wonderland is expected to blend legacy and fresh storytelling. The film is slated to release on both the Disney Channel and Disney+ in 2026, joining a jam-packed year for the House of Mouse in theaters:

6 Major Disney Movies Releasing In 2026

Toy Story 5

Toy Story

Pixar's beloved franchise returns with Toy Story 5, set to premiere on June 19, 2026. Directed by Andrew Stanton, the film brings back familiar voices: Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Joan Cusack as Jessie, and Ernie Hudson joining in as Combat Carl following Carl Weathers' death. The storyline is teased to explore the challenges toys face in a modern world dominated by electronic gadgets, as seen in concept art with a child on their iPad instead of playing with Andy's original crew.

Moana (Live-Action)

Moana

Following Moana 2's incredible performance at the 2024 box office, Disney's live-action adaptation of Moana is slated for release on July 10, 2026. The film stars Catherine Laga'aia as Moana and features Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as the demigod Maui. Filming commenced in the summer of 2024 in Oahu, Hawaii, and set videos teased a different ending.

Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to hit theaters on May 1, 2026, roughly 7 years after Endgame. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the film features Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU as Doctor Doom. The ensemble cast (announced through chairs) includes Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Florence Pugh (Yelena), and others.

The storyline is unclear, but it's expected to unite various superhero factions including the old X-Men, new Fantastic Four, and Earth-bound Avengers (and Avengerz) in a battle against Doom's multiverse-shattering threat.

The Mandalorian and Grogu

Star Wars

Expanding the Star Wars universe in theaters for the first time since 2019, The Mandalorian and Grogu will release on May 22, 2026. Directed by Jon Favreau, the film continues the journey of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu, transitioning their story from the Disney+ series to the big screen.

The debut footage, unveiled at Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo, showcased a high-octane sequence where the Mandalorian invades an AT-AT filled with snowtroopers. The trailer also introduced Sigourney Weaver's mysterious rebel character, who tells Mando he works for her. Grogu was also seen in action, using the Force and swimming underwater.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Marvel

After pushing back one week to clear the way for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey (also starring Tom Holland), Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film stars Holland reprising his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, with Zendaya returning as MJ in reportedly a limited role. New additions to the cast include Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas in undisclosed (widely speculated) roles. While plot specifics are yet to be revealed, the film is anticipated to explore new challenges in Peter Parker's college life.

Ice Age 6

Ice Age

The prehistoric adventures continue with Ice Age 6, scheduled for release on December 18, 2026. The film sees the return of the original voice cast: Ray Romano (Manny), John Leguizamo (Sid), Queen Latifah (Ellie), Denis Leary (Diego), and Simon Pegg (Buck). This will be the first Ice Age movie distributed under Disney, following its purchase of 20th Century Fox.