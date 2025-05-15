Disney Confirms Its 6 Biggest Movies Releasing In the Rest of 2025

Disney has many exciting projects coming down the 2025 pipeline, but CEO Bob Iger was most excited about six films during the studio's Q2 earnings call. The Hollywood studio has already had a big year with the releases of Thunderbolts*, Captain America: Brave New World, and Snow White, but that's just the start of the Disney movies audiences will be treated to in 2025, with several more Marvel, Pixar, and animated titles on the way.

Here are the six upcoming Disney films highlighted by Iger:

Disney's Most Popular Movies for the Rest of 2025

Lilo & Stitch - May 23, 2025

Disney

Lilo & Stitch is the next film to follow Disney's live-action remake trend. Based on the 2002 animated film about a lonely young girl who adopts an extraterrestrial alien as a pet, Lilo & Stitch will bring the story to life in a new way. Newcomer Maia Kealoha will play Lilo, and Chris Sanders will return to voice Stitch. The movie will drop on May 23 (along with a line of Lilo & Stitch popcorn buckets).

Snow White's disappointing performance earlier this year led to Disney shelving some of its other live-action remake plans, so all eyes are on Lilo & Stitch to see whether the trend is truly dead.

Elio - June 20, 2025

Pixar

Pixar paid dividends for Disney last year with the blockbuster success of Inside Out 2. The studio's only film in 2025 is a new IP directed by Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, and Adrian Molina. Elio follows an eleven-year-old boy obsessed with aliens and finally achieves his dream of being abducted by the intergalactic Communiverse, who mistakenly identify Elio as the leader of Earth. Elio is scheduled for release on June 20.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps - July 25, 2025

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios is having a major three-movie year with Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and next up is The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The movie will kick off Phase 6 for the studio on July 25 by introducing the fantastic family of heroes played by Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Anticipation is high for the movie as it is the final film before the next major crossover event, Avengers: Doomsday, giving The Fantastic Four plenty of opportunity to make game-changing moves.

Freakier Friday - August 8, 2025

Disney

A sequel over 20 years in the making, Freakier Friday brings back Anna (Lindsay Lohan) and Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) as the mother-daughter body-swapping duo. In Freakier Friday, the plot thickens as Anna's daughter and soon-to-be stepdaughter also get caught up in the body-swapping magic, which causes chaos as the two families prepare to merge. Nisha Ganatra directs the sequel, which will be released on August 8.

Zootopia 2 - November 26, 2025

Walt Disney Animation

Another major sequel from Disney this year is Zootopia 2, which will release on November 26. The animated feature picks up with the unlikely fox and bunny police duo Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) as they go undercover investigating a case in Marsh Market that ties them to the mysterious snake Gary De'Snake (Ke Huy Quan).

Avatar: Fire and Ash - December 19, 2025

Disney

With Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water both being box office smashes, it makes sense that James Cameron's third film, Avatar: Fire and Ash, is one of Disney's most anticipated 2025 releases. The threequel continues the story of the Sully family as they encounter new threats and new tribes on the sci-fi world of Pandora, in particular the mysterious new red Na'vi people. The movie will round out Disney's 2025 slate on December 19.

What's Missing From Disney's Slate?

Interestingly, these six films do not account for everything on Disney's slate for the rest of 2025. Iger did not mention either Predator: Badlands or Tron: Ares, which are both big IP titles on the studio's docket. Predator: Badlands is a sequel to Dan Trachtenberg's successful 2022 Predator reboot Prey, and Tron: Ares is a new installment in the sci-fi Tron franchise, starring Jared Leto and Greta Lee.

This does not necessarily mean that Tron: Ares or Predator: Badlands will perform better or worse than the titles Iger highlighted. However, it does suggest that they may be less of a priority to the studio than some of the releases above.