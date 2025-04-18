Disney Confirms 12 Major Movies Releasing In the Rest of 2025

Disney will continue to dominate the box office throughout the rest of the 2025 calendar year, as the company is set to release a dozen films over the next eight months.

No matter what kind of film fans like, Disney has at least one project for fans of anything that will premiere before the end of the year. From a new Avatar flick, to more than one Marvel Studios entry, and then all the way to an animated Pixar movie, the remainder of Disney's 2025 slate includes a lot of variety.

Disney's Upcoming 2025 Movie Slate Gets Confirmed

At CinemaCon 2025, Walt Disney Studios took the stage to present their imminent theatrical slate, confirming a dozen films from nearly every Disney-owned studio and banner - including Marvel Studios, Disney Animation, Disney Pictures, 20th Century, and Fox Searchlight - that set to be distributed by Walter Disney Studios between the middle of April 2025 and the end of the year.

Thunderbolts* - May 2, 2025

Marvel Studios

Thunderbolts* will follow Captain America: Brave New World as the second Marvel Studios film to be released in 2025. Many MCU fans are already gearing up for the premiere of the team-up movie, and those looking forward to it were recently treated to the first official clip that was released from the movie.

The trailers and other promotional material tease that Thunderbolts* will be a high-stakes title, but most are curious to meet and then learn all about the MCU's version of Sentry (whose character design was already fully revealed), who will be played by actor Lewis Pullman.

Lilo & Stitch - May 23, 2025

Disney

Disney has had some issues recently when it comes to live-action remakes of classic films (just look at the box office numbers and review-bombing that took place after Snow White was released).

However, Lilo & Stitch could very well be Disney's second-highest-grossing film of the year (behind only another film that has yet to be released). Stitch is undoubtedly the most popular Disney character in the world when it comes to children, as Stitch merch is on sale at every corner of Disney's stores and theme parks.

A trailer has already been released for the live-action Disney remake, featuring an adorable CGI version of Stitch that many will go as crazy for as Star Wars fans did for Grogu in Season 1 of The Mandalorian. It is also worth noting that Lilo & Stitch has already revealed its official rating, and it is not a surprising one.

Elio - June 20, 2025

Pixar

Elio is the next Pixar film that will be released, and the only title from that studio that will debut in 2025. Since Disney has so many heavy hitters that will premiere in 2025 like The Fantastic Four, Lilo & Stitch, and Avatar: Fire and Ash, Pixar's upcoming film has flown relatively under the radar.

The movie is supposed to feature a little boy named Elio, who is named Earth's ambassador after he beamed up off the planet and sat in front of representatives from different galaxies across the universe.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps - July 25, 2025

Marvel Studios

It is fairly safe to say that no 2025 Disney movie has been hyped up more than The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Not only are Marvel's First Family some of the most popular superheroes that have ever been created, but comic book movie fans have been begging for a well-made Fantastic Four film for decades now.

Starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Fantastic Four could break the coveted $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office.

A trailer for the film has already been released (alongside an official clip).

Freakier Friday - August 8, 2025

Disney

The last time a Freaky Friday movie was released, the MCU was still five years from being born.

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are both returning to reprise their roles as the mother-daughter duo of Tess and Anna Coleman for the first time in over 20 years.

At CinemaCon, the two cast members teased a wild ride in Freakier Friday than what was seen in 2003's original film, so fans can expect the body-swapping to be off the charts.

The Roses - August 29, 2025

Hulu

On August 29, 2025, Searchlight Pictures will debut its satirical black comedy titled The Roses.

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman, the film will center around a seemingly perfect couple who, in reality, are dealing with an incredible amount of issues.

The Roses is based on a 1981 novel titled The War of Roses by author Warren Adler.

Ella McCay - September 19, 2025

Sex Education

Freakier Friday is not the only project under the Disney umbrella that Jamie Lee Curtis will star in. Although she is not playing the lead character, Curtis is also set to play in 20th Century Studios' Ella McCay, which will be released in September.

Ella McCay will be a comedy-drama about a woman who inherits a rather stressful job from her mentor, who is the state's incumbent governor.

Emma Mackey will be taking on the lead role, but she will be surrounded by A-listers such as Curtis, Woody Harrelson, and Kumail Nanjiani.

Tron: Ares - October 10, 2025

Disney

The hype for a Tron film has never been as high as it is right now. The last time a feature film in the Tron universe was released, the film instantly became a cult classic, following in the steps of its predecessor from the 1980s.

Since then, a rollercoaster at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom (which has its own canon storyline inside the franchise that takes place after Tron: Legacy) has been opened to the public, leaving many wanting more from the universe.

Tron: Ares will feature the return of Jared Leto and Jeff Bridges, while also starring actors such as Greta Lee and Evan Peters. A trailer that was released for the film featured Leto's character riding a Light Cycle.

Predator: Badlands - November 7, 2025

Prey

The Predator franchise will be expanding once again in 2025 when Predator: Badlands is released on November 7.

Not much is known about the upcoming title, but it will star Elle Fanning as Thia, a young woman who comes in contact with a Predator on a remote planet in the future.

Zootopia 2 - November 26, 2025

Disney

The only animated movie from Walt Disney Animation Studios to be released in 2025 will be Zootopia 2, which is a sequel to a beloved film that was released in 2016.

It was already confirmed that Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman will be returning as Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde. The two will go undercover in Marsh Market and find themselves on the trail of a snake voiced by Ke Huy Quan that was featured on an official poster.

Avatar: Fire and Ash - December 19, 2025

20th Century Studios

Avatar: Fire and Ash is undoubtedly a movie nearly every film fan has circled on their calendar, but many are likely more interested in how much the film will gross at the box office rather than what will happen in the storyline.

Footage of Fire and Ash was already revealed at CinemaCon, and it was confirmed that Jake Sully will continue to be the heart and soul of the franchise.

Not many details have been revealed about the movie, but a new Ash tribe will be introduced. Whatever happens, fans can expect director James Cameron to continue to push the boundaries of filmmaking in the best ways possible, and for nearly every film that has ever been released to bend its knees when Fire and Ash starts its box office run.

Deliver Me from Nowhere - 2025

20th Century Studios

Deliver Me from Nowhere is the only film under the Disney umbrella that will be released in 2025 that does not currently have a specific release date.

It has been confirmed that the movie will come out sometime in 2025, but as of writing, that date has not been revealed.

The film itself is a biopic about rock and roll legend Bruce Springsteen. The legendary artist will be portrayed by Jeremy Allen White.