Fantastic Four 2025's First Official Clip Teases A Major Invisible Woman Reveal (Watch)

The first official clip from Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps provided a glimpse into what will happen with Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm.

The Fantastic Four is expected to give the MCU a major jolt upon its 2025 release as Marvel's First Family finally joins the same story as Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Behind Kirby's Sue Storm and Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards, the quartet will be introduced in an alternate-universe setting before multiversal borders start to fall.

Thus far, Marvel has only shared a couple of minutes of footage from this movie via the film's first trailer, which was released in early February. With the film's release date fast approaching, Marvel has finally shared a new look into the story, one which could have major ramifications moving forward.

New Addition to the Fantastic Four Teased in First Clip

Marvel Studios

The clip shows Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm wearing part of his Fantastic Four uniform at a dinner table and telling Kirby's Sue Storm and Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards, "You're late."

Sue, with a shocked face, asks her brother, "What do you mean?" before he incredulously responds, "What do you mean what do I mean? You're late for dinner." Relieved, Sue replies, "Yes, we are," seemingly hiding something from Johnny.

Her first response leads fans to believe Sue thought Johnny might have known that she was late for her period and, therefore, pregnant.

Sue Storm's pregnancy in The Fantastic Four was confirmed at CinemaCon 2025, indicating her and Reed Richards' ultra-powerful and world-famous son, Franklin Richards, is coming soon.

The full first clip from The Fantastic Four: First Steps can be seen below:

How Franklin Richards Will Impact the MCU Post-Fantastic Four

Marvel Comics

While the First Steps subtitle in The Fantastic Four certainly pays homage to the team's MCU debut, there could be an even deeper meaning thanks to the introduction of Franklin Richards.

Known as Reed and Sue's son, Franklin also stands as one of the most powerful characters ever created in Marvel Comics. Along with teleportation, energy projection, and immortality, he boasts the powers of immortality and reality warping, allowing him to almost shape the universe as he sees fit on a whim.

While he may not be born in time to show his mettle against The Fantastic Four's main villain, Galactus, fans are already hoping to see him join other major upcoming MCU films. Specifically, films like Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars could pit him against the team's ultimate big bad, Doctor Doom.

Having a character who can warp the very fabric of reality is going to be a game-changer for the MCU, no matter where he makes his long-awaited big-screen debut.

Theories have hinted at villains like Galactus or Doom wanting to use his powers to open gateways to other universes, which could come in handy as more Incursions arise. However, with no official reports confirming his full post-pregnancy debut just yet, he will remain one of the MCU's biggest mysteries.