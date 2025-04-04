Marvel Studios was out in full force at CinemaCon, debuting some significant announcements and reveals as part of the festivities.

While fans have come to expect big on-stage announcements from the MCU as a part of Sand Diego Comic-Con's annual festivities, over the year, CinemaCon has slowly started to cement itself as a place for major Marvel Studios news.

This year's Disney presentation at the annual convention devoted to the theatrical experience and its exhibitors/vendors included a first look at Tron: Ares, news about Avatar: Fire and Ash, and a few exciting Marvel announcements.

Marvel Studios' Biggest CinemaCon 2025 Announcements & News

As has become the norm for the House of Mouse, Disney debuted some MCU tidbits as a part of its annual presence at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Six major Marvel Studios announcements were made during the studio's stage presentation, which The Direct attended, as the super-powered brand hyped up its next few theatrical efforts (read more about CinemaCon here).

See below for the biggest CinemaCon MCU reveals:

Avengers: Doomsday Starts Principal Photography Next Week

Marvel Studios

While Avengers: Doomsday did not have a significant presence at the show, the upcoming team-up still had a few things to say among more imminent MCU brethren.

The first came when Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige appeared on-screen live from the set of the next Avengers film, revealing that principal photography is set to start in London, England, next week.

"[Avengers: Doomsday] is days away from the start of principal photography:" the MCU executive teased as the movie barrels toward its May 2026 release date.

This news came mere days after Marvel Studios debuted a first look at Doomsday's cast via a (now infamous) online livestream.

Avengers: Doomsday Has Announced 'Many' Cast Members, But Not All

Marvel Studios

Kevin Feige came bearing even more Avengers: Doomsday news. He also divulged that the film's chair reveal livestream did not include every member of the its extensive cast.

In his appearance in front of CinemaCon attendees, Feige posited, "We revealed many, not all" of the Avengers 5 cast and that there would be more surprises.

Describing this massive cast of heroes, the MCU head man added that the film features "Avengers, Thunderbolts, Wakandans, Fantastic Four, [and] original X-Men" all fighting against the ultra-powerful Doctor Doom.

Marvel Studios had previously teased as such, posting on Instagram shortly after its first Doomsday cast reveal stream that "there's always room for more.

A Baby Is Abound In The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Marvel Studios

Looking more imminently on the Marvel calendar, the red brand also offered a glimpse at the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps, including the news that the MCU's version of Sue Storm will be pregnant when she is introduced.

This revelation came from Fantastic Four footage shown to those in attendance at the CinemaCon presentation in which Vanessa Kirby's super-powered scientist and Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards revealed the news to the rest of the Fantastic Four team at one of their weekly family dinners.

Sue's announcement was followed by many congratulations from her hot-head brother Johnny (Joeseph Quinn) and the solid-as-a-rock Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach).

In the comics, Sue and Reed have two children together, Franklin and Valerie, who grow up to become the superheroes Powerhouse and Brainstorm.

Silver Surfer's Grim Galactus Warning for The Fantastic Four

Marvel Comics

Another key piece of the Fantastic Four: First Steps CinemaCon footage was Julia Garner's debut as the Silver Surfer, who delivered a grim warning to Marvel's first family.

In a short sequence shown to convention attendees, the space-faring comic character arrives on the scene, telling Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards that "your planet is now marked for death," sounding the klaxon that the terrifying Galactus is on the way:

Silver Surfer: "Are you the protectors of this world? Your planet is now marked for death." Reed Richards: "I stretched the boundaries of space, and they heard."

While it is unclear what Richard was referring to when he replies to the Silver Surfer's warning with a tease of "[stretching] the boundaries of space," it seems clear that whatever it is has angered planet-devouring big bad.

Val's Evil Plan in Thunderbolts Confirmed

Marvel Studios

The only other Marvel project shown at the presentation was Thunderbolts*, as new footage revealed the evil plan at the movie's anti-hero-filled heart.

It has been assumed that Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (aka Val) would be the primary antagonist in the upcoming film. However, a glimpse at the movie from CinemaCon offered a peek at what that may look like.

The footage debuted for attendees saw Louis-Dreyfus' Val verbally sparring with members of the Thunderbolts team, as she let slip that she had intended the Thunderbolts to "kill each other" when she brought them together and is shocked that they "[made] nice and [formed] a team:"

Val: "You are all so adorable. I send you down there to kill each other, but instead, you make nice and form a team."

It looks like Val's evil plan in the movie is to have its superhero characters wipe each other off the board en masse; however, a wrench is thrown into that when they decide to team up rather than throw down.