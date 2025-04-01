Warner Bros. CinemaCon 2025 Live Updates: Every Major Announcement From WBD Panel

CinemaCon 2025 pushes forward with its next big panel as Warner Bros. Discovery hopes to make a splash for a waiting Las Vegas crowd.

CinemaCon serves as the biggest gathering worldwide for movie theater vendors and movie executives as news on theatrical releases for multiple studios comes to light.

Following Sony Pictures' panel on March 31 and Lionsgate's presentation from April 1, the time has come for Warner Bros. to throw its hat into the ring. This comes after a slow start to 2025, with the studio having released movies like Mickey 17 and A Working Man but not much else as of writing.

Starting at 4:30 p.m. PT, Warner Bros. Discovery will take the stage for its presentation at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This panel will run until 6:30 p.m. PT.

One of the biggest movies the studio is expected to promote is July's Superman, which will kick off James Gunn's DCU on the big screen. Warner Bros. is also expected to distribute other big films such as F1, Final Destination Bloodlines, and Mortal Kombat 2.

The full list of updates will be shared below.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!