Disney & Marvel CinemaCon 2025 Live Updates: Every Major Announcement From Walt Disney Studios' Panel

Disney will deliver the final major panel of CinemaCon 2025, complete with major news on some of the studio's biggest movies of this year and the future.

CinemaCon 2025 is on its final day, bringing together movie theater vendors and major studio executives for a massive gathering in Las Vegas, Nevada. To help promote the evolution of theaters, the studios have all held exclusive presentations for journalists and vendor employees promoting the biggest films of the year.

At the end of four days of mayhem, the final panel will be hosted by Disney, which is saving its biggest movies of the year for later on. Thus far, the studio's biggest release has been Captain America: Brave New World (which could turn a profit for Disney), but that is only the tip of the iceberg for what's coming in 2025 and later.

Marvel Studios

Ahead will be every major update from Walt Disney Studios' CinemaCon 2025 panel, which will take place from 2:30 p.m. PT to 4:30 p.m. PT.

The studio is expected to promote some of its biggest remaining 2025 movies, highlighted by two MCU outings: Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Also possibly in line for the panel are films like Lilo & Stitch, Freakier Friday, Tron: Ares, Zootopia 2, and Avatar: Fire and Ash.

