Paramount CinemaCon 2025 Live Updates: Every Major Announcement From Paramount Pictures' Panel

On the final day of CinemaCon 2025, Paramount Pictures has plenty of news in store to get fans pumped for the studio's continuing theatrical run.

Hosted in Las Vegas, Nevada, CinemaCon is the biggest gathering in the USA for movie theater vendors and studio executives as they promote the advancement of theaters. The major studios line up to hold exclusive presentations for journalists and vendor employees promoting what should be their biggest upcoming hit films.

Next up on the list for presentations is Paramount Pictures, whose only theatrical release of 2025, as of writing, has been Novocaine (starring The Boys' Jack Quaid). However, the rest of the year still has plenty to be excited about.

Ahead will be every major update from Paramount Pictures' CinemaCon 2025 panel, which will take place from 10 a.m. PT to 11:30 a.m. PT.

Expected to be shown off are movies like Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning, The Running Man, The Naked Gun, and Roofman.

To kick off the presentation, Paramount took inspiration from the Mission: Impossible franchise with a massive stunt featuring four bikes driving through the audience. Ramps were also set up on stage for the neon bikes to jump off of as smoke machines ran to start the show with a bang before a hype reel played.

Running Man Speeds Onto CinemaCon Stage

After mentioning a group of 2026 movies, including Child of Blood and Bone, a Kendrick Lamar movie, and Sonic the Hedgehog 4, Paramount opened its discussion on this year's movies with The Running Man.

Director Edgar Wright came to the stage to tease what's coming from his movie, calling it "one of those movies that gives someone to cheer for." He also touched on the original Stephen King book taking place in 2025, saying the team "needed a real-life energy to capture that energy."

Wright was later joined by Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell, who teased to fans that they were "in for a real cinematic treat." He described the new movie as "nothing short of extraordinary."

"I can’t imagine anyone besides him playing the hero of this story," Wright said to Powell on his casting for the leading role of Ben Richards. The two were later joined on stage by Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's Colman Domingo and Avengers: Endgame's Josh Brolin.

Powell praised Wright for assembling "the best of the best to bring his vision to life." Brolin would then go on to call his character, Dan Killian, "a wonderfully maniacal character."

Production on the movie is now officially complete, as Wright told the crowd, "we literally finished shooting a week ago."

With the cast on stage, fans got a first look at the film, which has some brutal and stylish action resembling some of the material seen in the Hunger Games saga. Powell says to the cameras, "I'm still here, you shiteaters" after surviving a close encounter.

Paramount Animation

Paramount Animation Head Ramsey Ann Naito took the stage for Paramount's upcoming animated film, discussing what's on the way in 2026 and beyond.

This started with Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie, which will star Jennifer Hudson and McKenna Grace, before moving on to The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender (the film's official title) and a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie.

Also coming this summer is a brand-new Smurfs movie, said to be showing fans the team "like [they've] never seen them before."

Papa Smurf is set to be taken by a group of mysterious wizards before Smurfette has to save him. Additionally, they learn of a family secret that they are supposedly destined to save the world.

After a video message from Rihanna, a new trailer for the film came on screen.

The animated Smurfs are now set to go into the real world as Ken, Papa Smurf's brother, will be played by Ron Swanson. Papa Smurf tells his family to find him before being kidnapped and taken by a magical portal in the sky.

Next up, Tom Kenny, the longtime voice of Spongebob Squarepants, came on stage to promote The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants. He proceeded to describe it as "their biggest theatrical adventure ever." Spongebob is set to go to the oceaic abyss, said to be somewhere no sponge has ever gone before.

Kenny was then joined on stage by Mark Hamill, who will play the Dutchman. The Star Wars icon even joked that he was previously in a Spongebob episode from Season 5, noting he did such a great job that he got called back 18 years later.

He went on to tell the audience that if he does his job correctly, "every child in America will hate [his] guts." The film shows Spongebob trying desperately to be the big man on site, proving his bravery by following the Flying Dutchman into the underworld.

New footage was narrated by Clancy Brown as he gave some intriguing background information on the Flying Dutchman.

