Universal CinemaCon 2025 Live Updates: Every Major Announcement From Universal Studios' Panel

CinemaCon 2025 is over halfway done as Universal Studios gets ready to promote its thrilling slate of films lined up for its release schedule.

Taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, CinemaCon is the biggest gathering in the country for movie theater vendors and studio executives to promote the advancement of theaters. Here, studios hold exclusive presentations for journalists and vendor employees promoting their biggest upcoming theatrical projects.

CinemaCon 2025 is running from March 31 until April 3, with panels and news coming every day from the most prominent studios in the industry.

Universal

Universal Studios is set to take the CinemaCon 2025 stage from 3:45 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. PT for its presentation. Expected to be included in the panel are updates on films such as the live-action How to Train Your Dragon, Jurassic World: Rebirth, and Wicked: For Good.

How to Train Your Dragon Screening (Pictures)

Before Universal's CinemaCon Panel, the studio will host the first full screening of the live-action How to Train Your Dragon from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. PT. The film is due to be released in theaters worldwide on June 13.

Additionally, Universal has a massive display of characters and costumes from the movie for fans to enjoy, including near-life-size versions of the film's different dragon breeds.

The Direct

CinemaCon attendees can get an up-close look at a massive model depicting the live-action version of Toothless, the most prominent dragon in How to Train Your Dragon. Complete with black scales, green eyes, and a man-made fin on his tail, the dragon is perfectly replicated from the original 2010 animated movie.

Standing next to Toothless is a standee with the costume for Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III, portrayed by Black Phone star Mason Thames.

The Direct

Next to Hiccup and Toothless is a massive model of the blue-skinned Deadly Nadder, who will eventually be known as Stormfly. Complete with poisonous spines on her tail, the Nadder lives up to its "deadly" name against anyone who stands in her way.

Next to Stormfly is a mannequin wearing the costume of Nico Parker's Astrid Hofferson.

The Direct

For more details on the CinemaCon 2025 panel schedule, click here!

See more on the previous panels from CinemaCon 2025 here:

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!