The early premiere date for the live-action How to Train Your Dragon should raise anticipation for the film's upcoming global release.

Bringing together a massive cast of A-list stars, How to Train Your Dragon will give viewers a new and thrilling look at the story first told in the 2010 animated film of the same name. It will retell the story of Berk and its inhabitants as they take on a new relationship with the dragons that regularly raid their homes.

The marketing campaign for this film has teased a fairly faithful retelling of the original movie, although there are some key changes fans eagerly await. Additionally, despite a packed summer release schedule, its most recent update should have fans even more excited for its debut.

How to Train Your Dragon Announces Early Premiere at CinemaCon

Universal

According to Variety, Universal is set to use CinemaCon 2025 to host the world premiere screening of the live-action How to Train Your Dragon before its worldwide debut on June 13. For perspective, CinemaCon will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada between March 31 and April 3.

This should have fans quite excited for when the movie is officially released, as it shows Universal's confidence in the quality of the live-action remake.

Notably, the studio used the same release strategy for 2022's Top Gun: Maverick, which became the biggest success of the year. Breaking records at every turn, Maverick earned near-universal praise and ranked as the highest-grossing movie of 2022, with nearly $1.5 billion in global revenue at the box office.

While Maverick came out on top after a CinemaCon viewing, the same cannot be said for Warner Bros. when they used that event to show The Flash for the first time (the movie earned fantastic reviews from CinemaCon).

Instead, The Flash became arguably the biggest superhero movie flop in history, only grossing about $270 million worldwide against a budget of well over $200 million.

Will How to Train Your Dragon's Live Action Remake Be a Success?

Seeing Universal give fans a chance to see How to Train Your Dragon two and a half months early is almost certainly a good sign, considering how much hype has built for this movie. While live-action remakes do not always get the best press, this film has been blessed to garner plenty of positive early reactions.

Also exciting to remember is that while the film is mostly going to be similar to its predecessor, there will be scarier moments brought to life this time than there were in 2010.

While there is sure to be only minimal information coming out of this screening, the expectation is that it will only get the general public even more excited to see what Universal has in store. This will also come with an increased effort in marketing to promote the remake even further as its release date gets closer.

Now, the more pressing question is how much more footage fans will actually see both before and after this screening as Universal hopes to make a splash amongst heavy competition.

How to Train Your Dragon is due to hit theaters on June 13.