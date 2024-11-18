'How to Train Your Dragon' Live-Action Cast: Every Actor Confirmed for 2025 Movie

How to Train Your Dragon will make the jump from animation to live-action in 2025, and Universal has confirmed the cast who will bring Hiccup and the gang to life.

The animated trilogy is headed up by a cast of young Vikings-turned-dragon riders seeking to make their mark on the Isle of Berk. They are joined by some of the island's elders along with a range of cute to terrifying dragons.

How to Train Your Dragon's Live-Action Cast & Characters

Mason Thames - Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III

Mason Thames/Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III

Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III is the human face of How to Train Your Dragon, and taking the place of animated voice actor Jay Baruchel for the live-action adaptation will be Mason Thames.

Son of Stoick the Vast, Hiccup stands apart from the rest of Berk due to his dislike for killing dragons, which leads him to form a friendship with the last Night Fury, who comes to be known as Toothless.

The 17-year-old Thames is best known for his role in The Black Phone.

Nico Parker - Astrid Hofferson

Nico Parker /Astrid Hofferson

Unlike Hiccup, Astrid Hofferson has been training to fight from a young age, which makes her stand above him and the rest of their dragon-fighting classes.

Not only is Astrid a fellow student of Hiccup's with whom he becomes rather close, but she is also his love interest across the animated original trilogy.

Astrid was voiced in the original trilogy by America Ferrera (Barbie, Superstore), and she will be played in live-action by Nico Parker who has appeared in The Last of Us, Dumbo, and Reminiscence.

Gerard Butler - Stoick the Vast

Gerard Butler/Stoick the Vast

Gerald Butler is the only member of How to Train Your Dragon's animated cast to reprise his role in live-action, as he will once again play Stoick the Vast.

The short-tempered Viking serves as the chieftain of Berk and the father of Hiccup, making him a major character. While Stoick starts his journey as a killer of dragons, he eventually grows fond of them in How to Train Your Dragon.

Scottish actor Butler is known for many major movie roles, including 300, Olympus Has Fallen, The Phantom of the Opera, and, unfortunately, Gods of Egypt.

Nick Frost - Gobber the Belch

Nick Frost/Gobber the Belch

Nick Frost will bring to life the Berk blacksmith of Gobber the Belch, a close friend of Stoick the Vast and the teacher of the dragon-fighting classes.

Winnie the Pooh star Craig Ferguson originally voiced the role which will be taken over by Frost, who previously featured in Hot Fuzz, Shawn of the Dead, and Paul.

Julian Dennison - Fishlegs Ingerman

Julian Dennison/Fishlegs Ingerman

Fishlegs Ingerman is the best friend to Hiccup who just so happens to be Berk's resident dragon nerd, offering incredible knowledge while also being a caring pal.

New Zealand-born Julian Dennison will play Fishlegs after his role as Firefist in Deadpool 2 and Josh Valentine in Godzilla vs. Kong. He was originally voiced by Superbad's McLovin actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse.

Gabriel Howell - Snotlout Jorgenson

Gabriel Howell/Snotlout Jorgenson

To say Snotlout can be arrogant and rebellious would be an understatement, but he remains a close friend to Hiccup and the young dragon riders.

The young Viking was voiced originally by Jonah Hill, but the role will be taken over in live-action by Gabriel Howell from Nightsleeper and Bodies.

Bronwyn James - Ruffnut Thorston

Bronwyn James/Ruffnut Thorston

Bringing to life Ruffnut is Browyn James, the twin of Tuffnut with whom she constantly finds herself bickering. She has a smug and snarky sense of humor, and always sees herself as the most attractive in the room to every boy.

Once played in animation by Kristen Wiig (Bridesmaids), Ruffnut will now be handed over to Bronwyn James from Lockwood & Co. and Wicked.

Harry Trevaldwyn - Tuffnut Thorston

Harry Trevaldwyn/Tuffnut Thorston

Completing the Thorston twins in How to Train Your Dragon is Harry Trevaldwyn as the fraternal Tuffnut. He shares many characteristics with his sister and engages in the same bickering and occasional violence, despite their clear closeness.

Tuffnut was once played by T.J. Miller from Deadpool and Silicon Valley, but the live-action duties will be fulfilled by Harry Trevaldwyn who has past credits in The Acolyte, Ten Percent, and The Outlaws.

Ruth Codd - Phlegma

Ruth Codd/Phlegma

Phlegma works as the botanist at the School of Dragons on Berk, taking on a minor role in the franchise which means little is known about her personality,

The Berk local will be played by The Midnight Club and The Fall of the House of Usher star Ruth Codd, while the animated character was voiced by Ashley Jensen from Ugly Betty and Extras.

How the Train Your Dragon hits theaters on June 13, 2025.