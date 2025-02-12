How to Train Your Dragon's live-action remake is facing some controversy for its casting of Hiccup's love interest, Astrid.

How to Train Your Dragon Director Responds to Astrid Casting Backlash

Universal Pictures

Astrid was originally portrayed as a white Viking girl, voiced by Latina actress America Ferrera, best known for roles in Ugly Betty and Superstore. For the live-action adaptation, Astrid will be played by Nico Parker, a 20-year-old mixed-race British actress who has been featured in The Last of Us and Dumbo.

Parker joins stars such as Hudson Thames and Gerard Butler in the cast of How to Train Your Dragon's live-action remake, which will be released on June 13.

Universal's casting of a mixed-race actress has stirred up controversy as some have criticized the race-swap as "woke."

Vocal users on social media have also argued that the historic Vikings on which How to Train Your Dragon is based were Scandinavian and, as such, almost entirely white.

Dreamworks / Universal Pictures

Director Dean DeBlois (who helmed all three animated movies and the live-action remake) responded to a comment on Instagram calling for people to "let go" of their frustration toward Astrid's race-swap.

The filmmaker explained that while they auditioned actors who "looked like their animated counterparts," they chose to prioritize finding one who "embodied the spirit and personality of the characters:"

"Exactly. We auditioned many actors for the roles, including actors who looked like their animated counterparts. But we chose the actors who best embodied the spirit and personality of the characters..."

DeBlois noted that this iteration of the Berk tribe includes "descendants of the finest dragon fighters from everywhere the Vikings had ever traveled," which spanned the continents of North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa:

The tribe in this version is made up of descendants of the finest dragon fighters from everywhere the Vikings had ever traveled (which historically was far and wide — Vikings mixed with many cultures).

He concluded by pointing out they are "crafting a fantasy, not historical fact" and that the 2025 movie is not a "shot-for-shot remake:"

"Still, we're crafting a fantasy, not historical fact, and all will be revealed in time. We're not making a shot-for-shot remake. We just stuck close to key moments to honor the original - which I remain very proud of. The teaser features a few of those moments. Instead of a completely new tale, we aimed to embellish and deepen, without abandoning the story that fans love."

Stoick the Vast (Hiccup's father) actor Gerard Butler recently confirmed a major change in the remake during an exclusive interview with The Direct, promising it "feels a lot more scary" in live-action than animation.

America Ferrera gave her blessing to her Astrid replacement in an interview with CinemaBlend, praising that she "[loves] who they cast" for the live-action remake and praised the choice as "fantastic:"

"I love who they cast, I think it’s fantastic. Dean [DeBlois] and I have been texting back and forth and he’s sending me little snippets of what’s going on. I’m so excited for the live-action version… I can’t wait for it to get the live-action treatment, and also I think Dean is one of the most incredibly talented storytellers I’ve ever gotten to work with, so I’m so excited to see what he does with it."

Ultimately, in bringing How to Train Your Dragon to live-action, Universal Pictures needed a batch of rising stars. With Nico Parker coming off roles in The Last of Us, Suncoast, and more, they found one with a growing resume who is young enough to play Astrid across a potential trilogy of remakes.

While, yes, Parker doesn't look similar to the animated Astrid, she can still embody the character's spirit and personality, which are undeniably far more important qualities in bringing an existing story to a new medium.

Especially before even seeing Parker's performance, it would be narrow-minded and unsubstantiated to say her race or appearance played any role in her casting.

How to Train Your Dragon hits theaters on June 13 (read more about the future of the dragon-riding franchise beyond that).