A handful of actors are now confirmed to take on iconic characters as a part of the cast of the upcoming live-action remake of Dreamworks' How to Train Your Dragon.

Universal Pictures confirmed work on a live-action remake of the classic Dreamworks animated film, which led to two sequels as the trilogy grossed a combined $1.64 billion at the global box office (per The Numbers).

Original trilogy director Dean DeBlois will also helm the live-action Berk-based bonanza, and after confirming on Instagram that his new movie started production on January 15, the clock is ticking as fans wait to learn more about the remake.

Live-Action How to Train Your Dragon's Confirmed Cast

Thus far, four actors are confirmed to have joined the cast of Universal Studios' live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon, which is currently due in theaters on March 14, 2025.

Mason Thames - Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III

Mason Thames

In May 2023, Deadline confirmed that 16-year-old Mason Thames will lead the How to Train Your Dragon remake as the main human character, Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III, who was voiced in the animated film by Jay Baruchel.

Hiccup is a young boy looking to become the best Viking he can, as he repeatedly tries and fails to kill his first dragon. However, everything changes when he shoots a highly-coveted Night Fury out of the sky.

This leads to a shocking and unexpected friendship between Hiccup and the dragon, who he names Toothless, as the heir to Berk's throne winds up training the beast instead of killing him.

Thames is recognizable for his work in The Black Phone, Walker, and Evel, although How to Train Your Dragon will give him the biggest role of his young career.

Nico Parker - Astrid Hofferson

Nico Parker

The aforementioned Deadline report also included 19-year-old Nico Parker's casting as Hiccup's eventual love interest, Astrid Hofferson, portrayed in the 2010 animated movie by America Ferrera.

Astrid is already well on her way to becoming a strong Viking upon her introduction, proving to be one of the strongest young fighters when she and the other Berk youth are put in dragon training.

She and Hiccup also develop a fierce rivalry through training against one another, and she's never afraid to push herself to her limits to follow her Viking heritage, especially when it comes to eliminating the threat of dragons.

Parker can be seen in important roles in Disney's live-action Dumbo remake, Reminiscence, and two episodes of Max's highly acclaimed The Last of Us.

Gerard Butler - Stoick the Vast

Gerard Butler

Following Thames and Parker's castings, Deadline revealed that the How to Train Your Dragon cast would include Gerard Butler as Stoick the Vast, making him the first actor from the animated films to reprise his role in live-action.

Stoick is the chief of the Berk tribe and Hiccup's slightly overbearing father, who wants nothing more than for his son to take over his legacy and become as incredible of a Viking as him.

However, he starts off the franchise immensely disappointed, telling Hiccup to his face how disaster comes every time the young man goes outside before reluctantly deciding to put him in dragon training.

Butler's most notable role is that of King Leonidas in Zack Snyder's 300, and other notable projects on his resume include The Phantom of the Opera, Law Abiding Citizen, and The Bounty Hunter.

Nick Frost - Gobber the Belch

Nick Frost

As confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter in January, Nick Frost will take on the role of Stoick's closest advisor and Berk's blacksmith, Gobber the Belch, first played by comedian Craig Ferguson in the animated How to Train Your Dragon.

Along with his duties making weapons of all varieties to use in the fight against dragons, Gobber is put in charge of dragon training when Stoick and the Viking warriors set off to sea to find the dragons' nest.

The training sessions see him push Hiccup to his limits as the young Viking learns how to combat dragons, although Gobber doesn't understand how Hiccup assimilates to it so quickly.

Frost's biggest performances come in The World's End, Paul, Shaun of the Dead, and Attack the Block.

The live-action How to Train Your Dragon is now in production, and it is set to fly into theaters on March 14, 2025.