'How to Train Your Dragon' Remake In Live-Action Reportedly Underway

According to a new report, the beloved How to Train Your Dragon franchise could be preparing to make the jump from animation to live-action.

The How to Train Your Dragon trilogy has quickly cemented itself as one of the most beloved in film history, with a servant fanbase all around the world.

The first film sports a ridiculous 99% on Rotten Tomatoes with the franchise making over $1.5 billion at the box office for Universal since arriving in 2010.

Since releasing in 2010, Hiccup's adventures with the dragons of Berk have taken up residence with some of the biggest names in animation, receiving heaps of praise usually only reserved for the likes of Pixar.

However, now it seems that the How to Train Your Dragon name is about to become a whole lot bigger.

A New Era of How to Train Your Dragon

Universal

According to insider Daniel Richtman, a live-action How to Train Your Dragon project is in the works at Universal.

In a post on Richtman's Patreon, the insider wrote that franchise writer/director Dean Deblois would head up the venture, with nothing more to say on the subject:

"Dean Deblois writing and directing a live action version of How to Train Your Dragon for Universal."

It is unknown at this time if this would be a continuation/expansion of the How to Train Your Dragon story already told, or perhaps a live-action retelling of the 2010 film that kicked the franchise off.

Hiccup and Toothless in Live Action

It is not groundbreaking to say How to Train Your Dragon has become a juggernaut for Universal and Dreamworks. The adventures of these Viking dragon riders has turned into a multimedia venture akin to Toy Story, Shrek, and Despicable Me.

Deblois' ferocious franchise has come a long way from its simple beginnings as a little-known single animated feature. Since 2010, the franchise has received a number of Oscar nominations, spawned numerous sequels, and even ventured into the world of TV with a number of animated streaming series.

So with all this in mind, it makes total sense for Universal to want to capitalize on the name and bring the brand to live-action.

And while these jumps from animation to live-action can sometimes fall flat (i.e. Disney's Dumbo, Aladdin, and The Lion King), having Deblois on board is a huge vote of confidence for this thing coming out right.

How to Train Your Dragon is Dean Deblois' baby, so seeing him get the chance to bring the world of Hiccup and Toothless to a wider audience is one that should be celebrated.

Little is currently known about the live-action How to Train Your Dragon project, but it is an exciting prospect for fans to now have on the radar.