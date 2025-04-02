How To Train Your Dragon Live-Action First Reviews Are Exactly What Fans Want To Hear

The first reactions to Universal’s live-action How To Train Your Dragon are here, and fans should be thrilled with what’s in store for the remake.

Dreamworks and Universal are about to dive back into the world of Berk with the How To Train Your Dragon remake. Featuring the young Viking Hiccup, his dragon Toothless, and a massive supporting cast, this film hopes to recapture the magic of the original animated story that started in 2010.

Directed by Dean DeBlois and starring Mason Thames and Gerard Butler, the remake hopes to be one of Universal’s biggest 2025 theatrical films.

First Reactions From How To Train Your Dragon Screening

Universal Pictures and Dreamworks Animation held the first screening of How To Train Your Dragon at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Journalists and critics saw the film in full for the first time ahead of its June 13 debut and shared their reactions on X.

The Movie Podcast's Daniel Baptista called the film "a GORGEOUS reimagining of one of the most beloved animated films" ever, heaping high praise:

"'How To Train Your Dragon' is a GORGEOUS reimagining of one of the most beloved animated films of all time. Full of heart, it takes everything that made the original so special and soars to new heights with BREATHTAKING visuals and a spectacular story for a whole new generation."

Shahbaz, also known from The Movie Podcast, commented on the film "[capturing] the magic of dragons like never before:"

"'How To Train Your Dragon' SOARS again with an ENCHANTING reimagining! Hiccup & Toothless' bond remains SPELLBINDING, bringing all the heart & adventure fans cherish. A MAJESTIC journey that captures the magic of dragons like never before!

Critic Coco Gonzalez hailed How To Train Your Dragon as "one of the best live-action adaptations thus far," watching it with a smile on his face from start to finish:

"'How To Train Your Dragon' is one of the best live-action adaptations thus far. Genuinely had a smile on my face throughout the entire movie. This is going to be one of those movies people are going to be talking about for a very long time. I NEED MORE TOOTHLESS!"

Tessa Smith from Mama's Geeky continued the praise train, saying this film has "all the charm of the original" while giving props to the cast and the animation of the dragons:

"'How To Train Your Dragon' (2025) has all the charm of the original enhanced into something I never thought it could accomplish. The cast is incredible & the dragons adorable. I lost count of how many times I cried. This is something truly fantastic.

The Direct's Russ Milheim gave credit to the live-action remake for being "an exceedingly faithful adaptation that brings the classic story and world to life" in his review:

"Get ready to fall in love with Toothless all over again. 'How To Train Your Dragon' is an exceedingly faithful adaptation that brings the classic story and world to life. All of the dragons look absolutely incredible, and the movie cleverly does more to flesh out the characters."

Geek Vibes Nation's Jeremy Kazieva held nothing back in calling How To Train Your Dragon "the best live-action film [he's] seen" while specifically pointing out the music, acting, and CGI:

"'How To Train Your Dragon' is THE BEST LIVE-ACTION FILM I’VE SEEN. This was literally just like the animated movie, so if you enjoyed that, you’ll REALLY love this too! The MUSIC, acting and CGI was PERFECT! I got chills and tears leaving the room."

Gizmondo's Germain Lussier's only complaint about the movie was "the new stuff" that was not in the original movie, but he still thoroughly enjoyed what he saw:

"The live-action 'How To Train Your Dragon' captures the magic of the original in almost every way. All the big moments are there, all the heart and excitement too. Wonderful performances all around. My only gripe is the new stuff, while good and subtle, never elevates things enough."

That Hashtag Show's Junior Felix called the movie "incredible," pointing out the numerous "jaw-dropping sequences that truly took [his] breath away:"

"'How To Train Your Dragon' was INCREDIBLE. There are jaw-dropping sequences that truly took my breath away. 2 scenes in particular had me in tears. Mason Thames truly embodies who Hiccup is and it was a sight to behold. This is the family film of the summer."

"How To Train Your Dragon was, simply, incredible," according to Cinelinx's Jordan Maison, who also highlighted the flight scenes while being "blown away" by what he saw:

"'How To Train Your Dragon' was, simply, incredible. The flight scenes were awe-inspiring, that action was dynamic/riveting, and it retains all the heart and humor along the way. Wasn’t exactly sold on this live-action remake before, but I’m blown away."

The Movie Podcast's Anthony Galiardi gave plenty of credit to director Dean DeBlois while calling the remake "a must-watch in IMAX:"

"'How To Train Your Dragon' is a BREATHTAKING ADVENTURE that soars to new heights. Dean DeBlois captures the heart and soul of the original while elevating it with fantastic performances, thrilling sequences, and epic thrills. A must-watch in IMAX!"

Bleeding Cool's Kaitlyn Booth called the movie "everything [she] wanted" after loving the original, describing the first flight as "the thing of dreams:"

"'How To Train Your Dragon' was everything I wanted as someone utterly obsessed with original. Once you settle in, you're back in Berk. The dragons look fantastic and that first flight is the thing of dreams. I'm thrilled this worked so well."

While The Mary Sue's Rachel Leishman had only interacted minimally with the original movie, she called the live-action remake "a beautiful adventure" while saying she would die for Toothless:

"I have only sort of interacted with the animated 'How To Train Your Dragon' so seeing the live-action was a beautiful adventure. Toothless is a cat and I would die for him.

The Reel Rejects' Coy Jandreau simply said, "They did it" in the caption of his short video review. Calling the live-action remake "amazing" while praising the cast, music, directing, music, and more, he was thoroughly impressed by what he saw in the new movie: