How To Train Your Dragon Live-Action Vs Animated Dragons Revealed (Photo Comparison)

The grand arrival of all the main dragons in the new How to Train Your Dragon remake is here, with a few designs making noticeable changes.

Ahead of its world premiere at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, NV, Universal Pictures is ramping up the How to Train Your Dragon promotion with new posters highlighting each dragon.

Over 15 years after the first animated film debuted, the live-action remake is set to stay true to its original story, with director Dean DeBlois re-helming the franchise. In the spirit of keeping close to the original film, comes the recognizable dragon designs, most prominently the rare Night Fury.

How To Train Your Dragon Live Action vs Cartoon Dragons

Night Fury - Toothless

Universal Pictures

In How to Train Your Dragon lore, a Nigth Fury is the rarest dragon flying around Berk. In fact, Toothless is the only known Night Fury in the franchise, making him the most unique dragon.

Given his leading role in the film franchise, only second to his rescuer, rider, and best friend Hiccup (played by Mason Thames in live action), Universal and DreamWorks stuck with an incredibly accurate CGI version.

His sleek black, scaly design is perfect for showing the speed and power of a Night Fury. When it comes to Toothless, his expressive eyes and the missing side of his tail fin (which Hiccup fixes) are essential and present in the 2025 version. Also, of course, no teeth unless he's hungry, scared, or angry!

Deadly Nadder - Stormfly

Universal Pictures

The main Deadly Nadder in How to Train Your Dragon is Stormfly, who becomes matched with Astrid, who Nico Parker has "controversially" filled the role of.

The new live-action version of Stormfly might have the most drastic aesthetic differences from the original. Her face takes on a new shape, with a longer front horn and differently oriented venom spikes. Propotionally, the Deadly Nadder also seems to be beefed up, with big legs, wings, and tail.

Monstrous Nightmare - Hookfang

Universal Pictures

The 2025 version of the Monstrous Nightmare is potentially the most modernized upgrade, with Snotlout's (played by Gabriel Howell) Hookfang looking like a dragon from Game of Thrones or the like.

Known for his fire abilities, including engulfing himself in flames, Hookfang is one of the most intimidating creatures in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise. This CGI version has a crocodile-like jaw with a thicker neck and massive spikes on its back.

The new, scarier version iteration of Hookfang aligns with star Gerard Butler's past comments, telling The Direct that the new How to Train Your Dragon is "a lot more scary."

Hideous Zippleback - Barf & Belch

Universal Pictures

It takes two to train this dragon. The Hideous Zippleback, manned by Ruffnut (Bronwyn James) and Tuffnut (Harry Trevaldwyn), has a new fish-like appearance.

Barf & Belch is the perfect match for the twins in How to Train Your Dragon, giving each sibling a head to man and ultlize their unqie gas and spark abilities.

This new CGI version has a bulkier appearance, with webbed corners of the mouth and a prominent nose area. A completely new addition appears to be the symmetrical horns on the sides of each of the two heads.

Gruesome Gronckle - Grump

Universal Pictures

The Gruesome Gronckle is sticking to form in the 2025 live-action remake. Its round head, four legs, two small wings, and a spiked ball at the end of its tail. The primary difference to this version of Grump, ridden by Fishlegs (Julian Dennison), is his facial features.

His nose shapes into more of a horn in live action, as well has eyes has completely shifted down, giving the sturdy dragon a forehead. It's also notable that in the original films, Fishlegs would be seated behind the wings, but in the new version, the young Viking now sits in front of them.

Terrible Terror

Universal Pictures

In the new 2025 CGI version, the Terrible Terror has taken on more lizard-like features, with more life-like reptile eyes and a beautiful new striped color.

Despite their small size, they'll likely remain just as mischievous and aggressive, often swarming their targets in coordinated attacks. In the original films, their fire blasts are still remarkably precise, making them one of the most accurate sharpshooters among dragons.

How to Train Your Dragon hits theaters on June 13, 2025.