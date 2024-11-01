Disney Confirms 12 Major Movies Releasing In 2025 (Marvel, Pixar & More)

In 2025, Disney fans and theater-goers will have no shortage of options.

According to Disney's theatrical slate, The House of Mouse plans to overwhelm the box office with more movies than there are months in a year, including three Marvel Studios films, a new Pixar original, James Cameron's Avatar 3, and a throwback sequel.

12 Major Disney Movies Releasing in 2025

Grab your popcorn and forget about making weekend plans. Once February 2025 arrives, almost every studio under the Disney umbrella has a major movie on its way, several of which are guaranteed blockbusters.

Captain America: Brave New World - February 14, 2025

Marvel Studios

Kicking off both Disney and Marvel Studios' 2025 slate, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson will finally wield the shield on the big screen in Captain America: Brave New World.

In addition to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly, Mackie will be joined by The Incredible Hulk's Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson, as well as Giancarlo Esposito and Harrison Ford in their MCU debuts.

Disney's Snow White - March 21, 2025

Disney

Starring Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, Disney's live-action Snow White has been plagued by controversy, largely due to Zegler's comments and Disney's reimagining of the Seven Dwarfs.

If the discourse isn't enough to pique audience interest, Snow White's cast coupled with the film having been written by Barbie's Greta Gerwig, could have a fairy tale ending at the box office.

The Amateur - April 11, 2025

20th Century Studios

Starring Rami Malek and Superman: Legacy's Rachel Brosnahan, 20th Century's The Amateur is an espionage thriller based on the 1981 book of the same name.

The Amateur follows a CIA cryptographer who blackmails the agency in order to hunt down the terrorists responsible for his wife's death.

Thunderbolts* - May 2, 2025

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios' second film of 2025, Thunderbolts* is the MCU's antihero ensemble starring Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, David Harbour's Red Guardian, Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent, and more.

The first trailer for Thunderbolts* updated audiences on the status of these complex characters, while also showing how they team up for this mysterious, action-packed MCU story.

Lilo & Stitch - May 23, 2025

Disney

Disney's ongoing string of remakes continues (for better or worse) with a live-action adaptation of the 2002 animated film, Lilo & Stitch.

Among Lilo & Stitch's live-action cast is Chris Sanders, the original voice of Stitch and the original film's director, who's reprising his role.

The question now is whether the live-action Lilo & Stitch will be a beat-by-beat remake of the animated film, like Jon Favreau's The Lion King, or offer a new take on Disney's Hawaiian roller coaster ride.

Elio - June 13, 2025

Pixar

Following the box office success of Inside Out 2, Pixar is offering a new original story in 2025 with Elio.

Starring the vocal talents of America Ferrera, Yonas Kibreab, Brad Garrett, and Jameela Jamil, Elio is the story of an 11-year-old boy who's abducted by aliens and finds himself as Earth's ambassador.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps - July 25, 2025

Marvel Studios

One of Marvel Studios' most anticipated films in its history, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the MCU's long-awaited take on Marvel's "First Family" which is expected to have far-reaching implications within the Multiverse Saga.

Directed by WandaVision's Matt Shakman, First Steps will be a retro-futuristic period piece set in an alternate universe starring Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (The Thing).

Freakier Friday - August 8, 2025

Disney

Twenty-two years after 2003's Freaky Friday hit theaters, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are reuniting for the sequel to their 2000s-era fantasy comedy.

However, Curtis and Lohan aren't the only original stars reprising their roles for Freakier Friday. Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, and Pink Slip band members, Christina Vidal and Haley Hudson, are also set to return, along with several new faces, including The Acolyte's Qimir star, Manny Jacinto.

Untitled Disney Movie - September 12, 2025

Disney

Disney has yet to confirm which movie will claim this September slot.

Tron: Ares - October 10, 2025

Disney

A sequel to 2010's Tron: Legacy and the third film within the franchise, Tron: Ares is directed by Joachim Rønning and stars long-time Tron star, Jeff Bridges, as well as Jared Leto, Evan Peters, Jodie Turner-Smith, Cameron Monaghan, and more.

According to Disney, Tron: Ares follows a program named Ares who enters the real world and marks mankind's first interaction with A.I. beings.

Predator: Badlands - November 7, 2025

20th Century Studios

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg and distributed by 20th Century Studios, Predator: Badlands is a standalone tale and the seventh within the main Predator franchise.

Starring Elle Fanning, Badlands focuses on two sisters who discover their past while traversing a wasteland.

Zootopia 2 - November 26, 2025

Disney

Releasing on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving 2025, Zootopia 2 is the sequel to 2016's Zootopia and reunites Ginnifer Goodwin's Judy Hopps and Jason Bateman's Nick Wilde.

In addition to a slew of familiar faces and voices, Zootopia 2 will also introduce new characters, including Loki's Ke Huy Quan as a snake named Gary.

Avatar: Fire & Ash - December 12, 2025

20th Century Studios

With a record of box office performances as stunning as its visuals, Disney is likely to wrap up its jam-packed 2025 slate with a bang when the Avatar franchise returns to theaters in Avatar: Fire and Ash.

In explaining Avatar: Fire and Ash's title, director James Cameron promised "new cultures and settings and creatures, and new biomes" in the threequel which still follows the journey of the Sully family, led by Zoe Saldaña (Neytiri) and Sam Worthington (Jake Sully).

Avatar 3 is expected to be followed by Avatar 4 in 2029 and Avatar 5 in 2031.