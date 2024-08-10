Zootopia 2: D23 Reveals First Look at New and Returning Characters

Zootopia 2 is making a splash at D23 with new and old characters, not to mention teasing new cold-blooded animals.

After Strange World, Lightyear, and Elemental disappointed at the box office, Disney decided to go all in on animated sequels, which has already proven successful with Inside Out 2. Plans are already in motion for sequels to Frozen and Moana, plus Zootopia.

It's already had a spin-off with Zootopia+ on Disney+, which explored many of the lives and backstories of the side characters from the first film, with Zootopia 2 being promised that it'll "take it to another level."

New & Old Characters Return in Zootopia 2

On the show floor of D23, fans can visit the Disney Animation pavilion to see a peak at Zootopia 2, alongside new looks at its leads, Judy Hopps and Nick Wilder.

There's also a model of a new character, a walrus plumber, on the show floor. This character's inclusion is significant because Zootopia only featured quadrupedal mammals.

Even more exciting is that the newest poster for the sequel shows a couple of new characters that are reptiles, the first in the franchise, with a blue viper and two chameleons.

However, the strangest implication for this new worldbuilding is an ad for a pawn shop seemingly owned or run by prawns.

Is it simply for the amusing pun? Is it run by an animal whose name is actually "Prawn"? If not, it seemingly opens up crustaceans as another unexplored subspecies of animals for Zootopia 2 to explore!

Zooptopia 2 At Disney Showcase Panel

More info about Zootopia 2 was also shown off at the Disney Experience Showcase panel at D23.

The panel confirmed that many of our favorite characters like Flash the Sloth and Officer Clawhauser will be returning!

Additionally, Loki's Ke Huy Quan was confirmed for Zooptopia 2! He will be playing a new reptile character, Gary, whom Judy and Nick are trying to hunt down.

“He’s a bit of a wanted reptile that Judy and Nick are trying to find.”



Newest Citizens of Zootopia?

Byron Howard had addressed questions from fans in the past about whether there were bird, reptile, or primate citizens in the world of Zootopia, with him only giving a vague answer to those fans, "Maybe. Probably." But after eight years of waiting, sentient reptiles have finally been introduced.

It'll be interesting to see how the Zootopia sequel will explore these new characters outside the initial quadrupedal mammals they had originally limited themselves to using. Including reptiles, they'll also be using less traditional mammals like seals.

While it's highly unlikely that primates will ever be introduced, being far too close to humans, it'll be exciting if birds ever make an introduction. However, it's possible, like with the reptiles, they could be saved for a potential Zootopia 3.

Zootopia 2 is set to release on November 26, 2025.

