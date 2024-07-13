An updated Disney+ streaming strategy for Inside Out 2 will likely have a greater impact than simply its box office performance.

After Disney spent years retraining audiences to expect Pixar films quickly on Disney+, Inside Out 2 is reaping the benefits of a longer theatrically exclusive window.

Pixar Fans Have Been Spoiled

Sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney and other major studios opted for very short or even simultaneous premiere-streaming windows.

Pixar had one of the most aggressive streaming release plans, with Soul, Luca, and Turning Red all going straight-to-streaming in the United States.

This approach catered to audiences who preferred the safety and convenience of watching new releases from home.

However, this trend also changed the movie-watching habits of families, many of whom became accustomed to waiting for streaming releases instead of visiting theaters.

The proof was in the pudding when Pixar's greatest flop (based on expectations) attempted to blast off into theaters, but Lightyear ultimately only grossed $118 million domestically.

Following a slight box office comeback during the summer of 2023 with Elemental, Inside Out 2 is ready to restore Pixar's box office prowess.

Inside Out 2's Streaming Release Will Benefit Theaters

Inside Out 2's theatrical run will last about 100 days, with fans expecting its Disney+ release around late September or early October.

The 100-day window encourages audiences to return to theaters, and thus far it has worked immensely, earning over $1 billion worldwide and on pace to be Pixar's highest-grossing movie ever.

Beyond Pixar, many believe this strategy could help revive the theater industry (especially for related animated films) by making theatrical releases more exclusive and time-sensitive.

Families, in particular, may now be persuaded to experience the film in theaters first, rather than waiting for it to become available on streaming platforms.

This approach has significant economic benefits, as theaters rely on blockbuster releases to attract crowds and generate revenue.

Additionally, the cultural and social experience of watching a film in a theater, with shared excitement and superior audio-visual quality, cannot be replicated by streaming.

With this release strategy being a major success, other studios may follow suit, leading to a broader resurgence in theater attendance.

In the long term, this approach could reshape audience behavior (especially families), re-establishing the theater as the primary venue for new releases while positioning streaming as a secondary option.

With Inside Out 2 receiving glowing reviews from critics and audiences alike, it's safe to say that Pixar is ready to continue its box office dominance that it reclaimed this June.

The Future of Pixar Blockbusters

Pixar's upcoming films include a brand new story Elio (June 13, 2025), an untitled film (March 6, 2026), and Toy Story 5 (June 19, 2026), all currently in varying levels of production.

Elio follows an imaginative underdog who is mistakenly identified as Earth's ambassador and must navigate an interplanetary organization, forming bonds with aliens and discovering his true identity.

As this certainly comes as a greater risk than another Toy Story movie, a safe bet to earn another $1 billion for the studio, audience tendencies following Inside Out 2 give Elio a much better chance of being a surprise smash hit next summer.

In general, Pixar can continue to rely on its major IP for successful sequels while hopefully creating new crowd-pleasing stories that will sell out theaters.

Only time will tell how impactful Inside Out 2's delayed streaming release and stellar theatrical run will be, but all signs point to more of a willingness to purchase tickets for the entire family at the box office.

Inside Out 2 is now playing in theaters worldwide.

