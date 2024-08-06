As Inside Out 2 prepares for its Disney+ streaming release, it will break a major record for Disney and Pixar.

After receiving excellent critic reviews before its release, Inside Out 2 has been nothing less than a juggernaut both critically and financially since its June 14 debut.

Following up major financial flops from Disney and Pixar such as Lightyear and Strange World, this sequel became a huge win for the animated giant as it remains in theaters.

Inside Out 2 Breaks Disney Plus Streaming Release Record

Pixar

After Inside Out 2 was confirmed to enjoy a guaranteed 100-day stint in theaters, it will break the record for the longest theatrical premiere-to-streaming gap for a Pixar movie since the launch of Disney+. This will top the 89-day window Pixar gave to 2023's Elemental.

For reference, below are the most recent Pixar movies and their theatrical-to-streaming windows:

Lightyear : June 17, 2022 - August 3, 2022 (47 days)

: June 17, 2022 - August 3, 2022 (47 days) Elemental: June 16, 2023 - September 12, 2023 (89 days)

Not only does it top Pixar's theatrical-to-streaming window, it nearly breaks the record for any Disney-released animated movie.

That record currently belongs to Wish, which took 133 days to move from theaters to Disney+ after its November 22, 2023 release date.

Considering Inside Out 2 is performing far better at the box office than Wish (which only grossed $255 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo), the former's run could bypass Wish's record.

For reference, below are the theatrical-to-streaming windows for the last three Disney animated movies to hit theaters:

Encanto : November 24, 2021 - December 24, 2021 (30 days)

: November 24, 2021 - December 24, 2021 (30 days) Strange World : November 23, 2022 - December 23, 2022 (30 days)

: November 23, 2022 - December 23, 2022 (30 days) Wish: November 22, 2023 - April 3, 2024 (133 days)

When Will Inside Out 2 Start Streaming on Disney+?

While Inside Out 2's presence on Disney+ is currently limited to a short preview, having it stay in theaters is actually good for Pixar, considering its success.

Along with a 91% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes (95% Audience Score), the sequel has amassed $1.5 billion in global box office revenue (per Box Office Mojo).

This is not only 2024's highest-grossing total, but it also places Inside Out 2 as one of the 10 highest-grossing movies in history, surpassing 2012's The Avengers. Now the biggest animated movie ever, its next targets include 2019's The Lion King ($1.65 billion) and 2015's Jurassic World ($1.67 billion).

This plan helps theaters as a whole, considering how many movies these days are pushed to streaming anywhere from 30 to 60 days after coming to the big screen. Having a film like Inside Out 2 remain in theaters encourages fans to return for repeat viewings and helps its competition and the entire industry.

Should Disney and Pixar want to keep milking Inside Out 2's success, that 100-day mark could extend further as long as the sequel keeps performing this well.

If the 100-day mark stands, Inside Out 2 will begin streaming on Disney+ on or near September 22. Should the Pixar sequel break Wish's 133-day record, that date would be pushed to around October 25.

Either date appears realistic, although the only current course of action is to wait for more official updates.

Inside Out 2 is currently playing in theaters worldwide.

