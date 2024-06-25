Disney and Pixar revealed that several more emotions and ideas were deleted from the production of Inside Out 2.

While Inside Out 2 introduces new emotions like Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment, other concepts like Rebellion, Curiosity, Depression, Guilt, and Jealousy were considered but ultimately not included.

These stray emotions weren't the only ones to hit the cutting room floor, with three more confirmed to have been considered for the sequel.

More of Inside Out 2's Deleted Emotions

Character designer Crystal Kung shared that Inside Out 2, which introduces new emotions such as Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment, also considered incorporating Guilt, Awe, and Suspicion.

These emotions were explored through various concept art and character designs but did not make it to the final cut.

First up is Guilt, sketched as a short and stout purple emotion with a large backpack strapped to its back, and another version with a ball and chain.

Pixar

The next Guilt concepts sport even larger (and seemingly heavier) backpacks and luggage. This seems to symbolize the weight of carrying guilt around.

Pixar

Early Guilt concepts show different styles with alternative body shapes, but all of them are notably sweating.

Pixar

Moving into a happier emotion, Awe was considered for Inside Out 2. The concept art shows two different options, the first being "Cute Chubby Baby" and the other being "Positive Surfing Dude:"

Pixar

The next option for Awe is much more specific and possibly points to potential casting. This version is called "Young Keanu Reeves:"

Pixar

Regardless of the different ideas for how the emotion would be brought to life, each version is shown looking up at something in awe. The third image of concept art shows various Awe possibilities, from a young kid to an old man:

Pixar

Moving on to the last deleted emotion, Pixar came up with six mock-ups of Suspicion. These show several curious characters, with one even featuring six eyes:

Pixar

Similar art shows the characters in a simple sketch, highlighting the different ideas of sunglasses, glasses, hats, and pulled-over collars:

Pixar

A more complete look at Suspicion shows a slender blue/green character with a large trenchcoat and notepad looking over their shoulder:

Pixar

Fans have been wowed by how the new mix of emotions interacts with the original five—Joy, Sadness, Fear, Disgust, and Anger—in the record-breaking box office hit.

It seems that Pixar is not short on ideas regarding new emotions in a potential Inside Out 3. Look out for emotions like Rebellion, Curiosity, Depression, Guilt, Jealousy, Guilt, Awe, and Suspicion in a future Pixar project.

Opening up the opportunity to introduce more emotions, Pixar Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter told Entertainment Weekly that they have completed an Inside Out Disney + series that will debut in the first half of 2025.

If you are looking for even more emotions that were cut from Inside Out 2, including Curiosity, Depression, Guilt, and more, you can take a look at their designs here!

Inside Out 2 is now playing in theaters.

