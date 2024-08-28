Frozen 3 & 4 Release Will Break A Long Standing Disney Milestone

As Disney gets set to release Frozen 3 and Frozen 4, the animation juggernaut will hit a new milestone never seen before in company history.

Disney's first two Frozen movies were both cultural phenomenons, combining to gross over $2.7 billion at the global box office (per The Numbers) in 2013 and 2019. To this day, they still rank as two of the five highest-grossing animated films ever made.

As such, it is no surprise to see Disney continuing to build this franchise as often as possible. Disneyland appears set to add a Frozen land to its park designs, but those plans are certainly not limited to fan attractions and theme park rides.

Frozen 3 & Frozen 4 Set New Disney Milestone

Disney

At Disney's presentation at the 2024 D23 Expo, the studio announced plans for development for not only Frozen 3 but also Frozen 4. This marks a major milestone for the company, as it is the first time in Walt Disney Animation Studios' history that any film will get both a threequel and a quadquel.

Thus far, the only Disney Animation Studios films to even move into sequels are Fantasia, Wreck-It Ralph and the original Frozen. The next Disney Animation outing to get this treatment is Moana, with Moana 2 due for release on November 27.

Additionally, Zootopia was confirmed to get a sequel in a report from Deadline in February, which is set for release on November 26, 2025.

Disney's other animation studio, Pixar, is more use to producing sequels. Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, Cars, and Inside Out franchises all have at least one sequel. Toy Story holds the record for the longest sequel chain, with Toy Story 5 releasing in 2026.

The only Disney movies to get sequels and threequels previously were Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Lion King. However, these movies were all co-produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Disney Television Animation rather than Walt Disney Animation Studios.

What Disney Movies Could Get Threequels?

While Frozen is the first movie in Disney Animation history to get a threequel or a quadquel, the studio has been far more open in recent years to make sequels than ever.

This could potentially lead to a new wave of threequels in the next few years, especially if movies like Moana 2 and Zootopia 2 perform well.

Considering Moana's popularity, Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson's franchise would seemingly be the next logical choice to get a third movie. Another potential option could be a film like Encanto, the musical outings from which became chart-toppers instantly thanks to songs like "We Don't Talk About Bruno."

Currently, there is no way to tell what could happen in Frozen 3 or Frozen 4 considering the third film is still well over three years from being released in theaters.

Frozen 2 saw Elsa realize her place as the fifth spirit of nature and her ability to tame the spirits of the other four elements — earth, water, fire, and air. She also learned about the origin of her powers, which came from nature along with her mother after she saved King Agnarr's life.

The third film could see Elsa further exploring her powers and serving as something of a bridge between people and magic spirits in the world. The story will likely also follow up with Anna and Kristoff after their engagement along with their rule over Arendelle after Elsa abdicated the throne.

With so much time until the next Frozen film arrives, fans will be eager to follow any updates from Disney in the coming months to find out what's coming next.

Frozen 3 will debut in theaters on November 24, 2027.

Read more about other Disney movies below:

Moana 2's Main Villain Officially Revealed (Photo)

Lilo and Stitch Live-Action Movie's 8 Main Cast Members Get Officially Announced (Photos)

Gal Gadot's Evil Queen Revealed For Snow White Live-Action Movie