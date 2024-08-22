Get a peek at all the officially announced cast members for 2025’s Lilo & Stitch remake from Disney.

For over a decade, Walt Disney Studios has been producing live-action remakes of its animated classics. Alice in Wonderland, The Lion King, Aladdin, and a host of others have all made the jump from cartoons to real-world actors and live sets.

Lilo & Stitch smashed its way into theaters back in 2002. The story follows a lonely little girl named Lilo and an alien experiment gone rogue called Stitch, whose paths cross in at first destructive and, later, very loving and wholesome ways.

Lilo & Stitch’s Live-Action Ohana

Through an official press release, Disney has announced eight principal actors in the 2025 live-action Lilo & Stitch movie. Have a look below to discover who’s playing who.

Maia Kealoha - Lilo

Disney

Lilo Pelekai, played by newcomer Maia Kealoha, is a social misfit who longs for a friend who understands her. Her world is turned upside down when she adopts a cute, fuzzy, and impossibly dangerous alien that she names Stitch, initially believing him to be a dog.

Lilo & Stitch is seven-year-old Maia Kealoha’s very first film role and much like Lilo herself, she calls Hawaii her home.

Chris Sanders - Stitch

Disney

Better known to the United Galactic Federation As Experiment 626, Stitch, voiced by Chris Sanders, is a chaotic little ball of energy who looks a little like a koala. Stitch does not know his own immense strength, which causes problems when he crash lands on Earth and is taken in by Lilo.

Chris Sanders, who voiced Stitch in the original film, reprises his role here, lending his voice to the character and providing his iconic cackle. Sanders also served as co-director of the animated Lilo & Stitch.

Sydney Elizebeth Agudong - Nani

Disney

Sydney Agudong will play Lilo’s caring but strained 19-year-old sister, Nani. As Lilo’s legal guardian, Nani loves her little sis above all else but she also feels incredibly pressured to protect her and provide a stable home, especially when social services (and Stitch) start sniffing around.

Hawaii-born and raised, much like her Lilo & Stitch character, Agudong previously guest starred on the long-running procedural NCIS as well as episodes of Netflix’s On My Block.

Tia Carrere - Mrs. Kekoa

Tia Carrere

Mrs. Kekoa is a brand-new character created for the Lilo & Stitch remake and did not appear in the 2002 animated picture. However, Tia Carrere, the voice of Nani in the original (as well as the subsequent animated series and direct-to-home-video sequels) will portray Kekoa in live-action.

The character has been described as a child services agent.

Courtney B. Vance - Cobra Bubbles

Disney

A CIA agent turned social worker with a halfway-imposing name and a heart of gold, Cobra Bubbles is assigned to assess Lilo’s living situation with Nani, causing much stress and anxiety for the two sisters. Courtney B. Vance will wear Bubbles’ signature shades when he plays the character in live-action.

Vance has had a successful career on both stage and screen. He’s appeared on popular shows like the Vincent D’Onofrio-led Law & Order: Criminal Intent. He also went home with a Tony for his performance in Lucky Guy. Vance is married to MCU star Angela Bassett.

Zach Galifianakis - Dr. Jumba Jookiba

Disney

Taking over for the late, great David Ogden Stiers as Stitch’s creator, Dr. Jumba Jookiba is a tall order, but well-known actor/comedian Zach Galifianakis will put his best foot forward to voice the brilliant, four-eyed alien geneticist who’s on a mad chase to reclaim Experiment 626.

Galifianakis has made a career out of playing off-kilter characters in movies like The Hangover trilogy and Due Date. He also co-created and starred in the FX series Baskets, where his lead performance earned him an Emmy nomination.

Billy Magnussen - Agent Pleakley

Disney

The panic-prone Pleakley has one eye, two tongues, and green skin, necessitating that his live-action counterpart for the 2025 film be created digitally. Billy Magnussen will provide his voice. In the original movie, Pleakley becomes an unwilling tag-along in the pursuit and planned capture of Stitch on Earth.

Billy Magnussen’s previous movies and series include Game Night, Made for Love, and the Sopranos prequel, The Many Saints of Newark.

Hannah Waddingham

Apple TV+

Currently, it has not been announced who Hannah Waddingham will play in Lilo & Stitch, but she’s best known to audiences as the stern-yet-insecure Rebecca Welton on Apple TV+’s smash hit Ted Lasso.

Waddingham won an Emmy for portraying Rebecca in 2021. She’s also appeared in Sex Education and is confirmed for a role in the eighth Mission: Impossible film.

Lilo & Stitch is confirmed for theatrical release in 2025.