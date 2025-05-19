Fans of the original Disney film will definitely recognize Lilo and Stitch's familiar cast of characters.

Coming to theaters on Friday, May 23, and based on the 2002 animated movie, Lilo and Stitch is Disney's latest live-action remake starring Maia Kealoha and original Lilo and Stitch writer-director Chris Sanders as the voice of Stitch. But joining the lead duo are other familiar (and maybe surprising?) characters from the animated classic who confirmed to make their live-action debuts.

Original Lilo and Stitch Characters Confirmed for 2025 Movie

Lilo

The Direct

In the original Lilo and Stitch, Lilo Peleka is an Elvis-loving young girl who recently lost her parents and is struggling with loneliness, grief, and being raised by her older sister. She decides to adopt Stitch, believing he's a dog, and helps him to understand the concept of family.

As previously mentioned, newcomer Maia Kealoha is playing live-action Lilo in the remake and, like her character, she too is from Hawaii. First cast when she was six years old, the 2025 film's marketing suggests Maia will bring Lilo's fun-loving personality to life. But fans familiar with the story know Maia will have to carry some emotional scenes as well, particularly when fighting with her sister and dealing with the loss of her parents.

Stitch

The Direct

Since Chris Sanders is reprising his role as Stitch, and because the blue alien is still technically an animated character, he's the one character most likely to be the same as audiences remember from the 2002 film. In fact, Disney's Lilo and Stitch marketing has CGI Stitch performing the same promotional antics as the 2002 animated version.

A genetically engineered alien labeled Experiment 626 and designed for chaos and destruction, Stitch gains his name when he impersonates a dog and is adopted by Lilo. It's through his relationship with her that he comes to understand family or 'ohana and becomes the "stitch" that keeps the Pelekai family together.

Nani

The Direct

In the original Lilo and Stitch, Nani Pelekai is Lilo's teenage sister, struggling to raise her troubled, younger sister and keep a job while social worker Cobra Bubbles doubts she is capable of being Lilo's guardian. Meanwhile, she's being romantically pursued by her friend and coworker, David.

Playing Nani in Disney's remake is actress Sydney Elizebeth Agudong (NCIS, West Michigan), who's also from Hawaii. But unlike the original Nani, Sydney's version is described (via Knight Edge Media) as an accomplished straight-A student who had a bright future. But now, she's struggling to pay the bills along with the heartbreaking pressure of trying to keep her sister out of foster care.

Jumba

The Direct

Dr. Jumba Jookiba is the alien scientist who created Stitch/Experiment 626 and was convicted by the United Galactic Federation for illegal genetic experimentation. But when Stitch escapes and crashes on Earth, Jumba is offered an early release if he manages to recapture the rogue alien and embarks on his mission with help from the council's Earth expert, Agent Pleakley.

While originally voiced by David Ogden Stiers, Zach Galifianakis (The Hangover, Only Murders in the Building) isn't just voicing Dr. Jumba in the 2025 movie but also playing him in human form. Still, the film's marketing suggests Jumba will still be in the company of Agent Pleakley and likely providing comedic relief.

Pleakley

The Direct

As noted, the nervous Agent Pleakley, voiced by Kevin McDonald, was the Galactic Federation's Earth Expert in the animated movie who was determined to protect Earth. He also hid his alien identity through various costumes and comical get-ups.

But in the 2025 movie, Billy Magnussen (Game Night, No Time to Die) plays Pleakley and, like Jumba, in both human and animated form and which fans aren't too thrilled about.

Find out how Lilo and Stitch's director responded to the remake's controversial Pleakley decision here!

Cobra Bubbles

The Direct

Originally voiced by Ving Rhames, Cobra Bubbles was the intimidating yet likeable sunglass-wearing social worker assigned to evaluate Nani's care of Lilo. But by the movie's end, audiences learned he had government experience with aliens as well.

Emmy Award-winning Courtney B. Vance (The Hunt for Red October, Space Cowboys) is playing Cobra Bubbles in live-action, but unlike the animated version of the character, it doesn't appear that Vance will be playing the social worker Nani needs to convince. Instead, it appears that Vance's character will focus on Cobra Bubble's CIA background and history with aliens.

David

The Direct

In 2002's Lilo and Stitch, David is a fire twirler and Nani's somewhat unofficial boyfriend who gives the Pelekai sisters a much-needed break with a day on the waves.

In the remake, Kaipo Dudoit's David is a Hawaiian community college student (via Knight Edge Media). But in keeping with the original film, he still surfs and works at the luau with Nani. While the animated movie suggests Nani and David become an official couple after the film, it will be interesting to see if that happens earlier in the remake and if it plays a larger part in the story.

Grand Councilwoman

The Direct

The alien leader of the Galactic Federation, Zoe Caldwell voiced the Grand Councilwoman in the animated classic who sends Jumba and Pleakley to Earth to capture Experiment 626.

Hannah Waddingham, known for playing Rebecca in Ted Lasso, is confirmed to bring the Grand Councilwoman to life in the 2025 film. The question now is how her version will differ from the original and if her character also has past experience with planet Earth.

Ice Cream Man

The Direct

In the opening act of Lilo and Stitch, Lilo stops to photograph a sunburnt man on the beach just as his ice cream falls off the cone. Not only did the moment tell audiences a bit about Lilo, but also the movie's unique sense of humor.

Well, in Disney's live-action remake, the Ice Cream Man also makes an appearance. But this time, he appears to be eating a snow cone, which also falls after Jumba and Pleakley make a shocking appearance.

Check out where to get the Lilo and Stitch popcorn bucket (with a Stitch plush!) here.

Lilo and Stitch arrives in theaters on Friday, May 23.