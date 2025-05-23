Lilo & Stitch Live-Action Ending Explained (And Why The Animated Version Is So Much Better)

The latest Disney live-action remake, Lilo & Stitch, delivers several scenes that are recreated shot-for-shot, honoring the original animated film. It is not, however, exactly the same, as it changes many things, including removing the character of Captain Gantu entirely and switching the ending to a much less effective one. I often enjoy this in a remake because it brings a fresh and unique take while also throwing in a few surprises. That is not the case with the ending of Lilo & Stitch (2025), though, as the animated version is far better.

Besides the ending and the removal of a key character, David (Kaipo Dudoit) has a lot less to do in the movie. This is likely so that the story can focus on Nani (Sydney Agudong) and Lilo (Maia Kealoha) and their sisterly bond, but it is still a bit frustrating for fans of the original. The overall story remains the same, however. Experiment 626 crash-lands on Earth while escaping his sentence from the United Galactic Federation. After using a young girl, Lilo, as a shield to hide from his captors, they form an unexpected bond, learning the true meaning of family. While the live-action Lilo & Stitch is not bad, the animated version remains superior.

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Lilo & Stitch.

Lilo & Stitch Live-Action Ending Explained

Disney

Due to the missing Captain Gantu, Jumba (Zach Galifianakis) steps into more of a villain role throughout the entire film. This causes the character himself to lose a lot of his charm, especially considering he is often in scenes with Billy Magnussen's Pleakley, who is much more vibrant and fun. Without Gantu around to try (and fail) to capture Stitch, that role falls to Jumba. It also means that in the end, it is Jumba who puts him on a spaceship with the plan to flee Earth.

Unlike the animated version, he has no idea that Lilo is also on the ship. She is there to help Stitch escape, sneaking around the console and pushing every button she sees hoping it will help. Eventually, she pushes the right one, letting Stitch out. Because of the device that changes Jumba's appearance, making him look human, she is able to make him small enough to fly out the hole in the back and into the water.

Stitch encourages her to jump out of the ship. At first, she is too scared, but just as she starts to muster the nerve, she notices her favorite family photo flying around the ship and knows she can not leave it behind. They then crash into the water, and Stitch drags her down due to the molecular reaction that makes him heavier when in water. Of course, she makes it out just fine, and Nani goes back for Stitch after Lilo reminds her that he is part of their Ohana.

Disney

Stitch nearly dies, but ends up surviving. He gives the beloved speech from the animated Lilo & Stitch, saying that his family might be small and broken, but it is still good. By now, the Grand Councilwoman (Hannah Waddingham) has arrived on Earth to take Stitch back. Jumba is the one who ends up in custody rather than Captain Gantu, and Pleakley is allowed to stay in Hawaii - a dream come true for him. The Councilwoman, seeing that Stitch has changed, says he will be allowed to carry out the rest of his sentence in exile there, with Lilo.

Throughout the entire film, viewers are told that Nani was accepted into her dream college but had to decline attending in order to take care of Lilo. Since the family is going to be separated by the government, her neighbors, Tutu (Amy Hill) and David, agree to take Lilo in. Nani goes off to college after being reminded that family might mean leaving no one behind, but that includes not leaving herself behind.

Why The Animated Lilo & Stitch Ending Is Better

Disney

While the animated ending is similar, the changes that are made alter the themes of the movie, taking a lot away from it. In the original version, Captain Gantu captures both Lilo and Stitch, remarking that he got Stitch "a little snack" and solidifying himself as a true villain, something the live-action version is sort of lacking. Stitch manages to get away from Gantu, but Lilo remains trapped on the ship. He rescues her with Jumba and Pleakley, because Ohana means family, and family means no one gets left behind.

When the Grand Councilwoman arrives, planning to take Stitch back with her, things play out differently. Stitch still gives his speech, but one of the most meaningful and beautiful decisions comes from the Councilwoman protecting the sisters, making sure that they will stay together and not be split up.

Even though she sees that Stitch has changed, she feels there is nothing she can do. Aliens are sticklers for the rules, as Cobra Bubbles points out, so Lilo explains that she bought Stitch for two dollars at the animal shelter. Therefore, Stitch is her property, and if they took him off the island, they would be stealing.

The Grand Councilwoman not only orders Stitch to serve out his sentence on Earth, but adds, "As caretaker of the alien lifeform Stitch, this family is now under the official protection of the United Galactic Federation. We'll be checking in now and then." This is a key moment that is missing from the live-action version, drastically altering the fate of the family.

Instead of remaining together and protected, Nani and Lilo are still technically split up, and Lilo is sent into foster care. Even if it is with her neighbor, it is still a pretty bleak and depressing ending. Nani gets to go off to school, which Lilo tells her to do, but something about it just did not sit right with me. On paper, Nani has nothing to do with Lilo anymore, which is a terrible way to end things. I much prefer their little family being protected by the council, never allowed to be torn apart.

Another frustrating change is the removal of one of the best lines of the entire animated Lilo & Stitch. After the Grand Councilwoman leaves, Cobra Bubbles confesses he is former CIA, adding that he "Saved the planet once. Convinced an alien species that mosquitoes are an endangered species." This ties back to the entire reason they couldn't just blow up Earth being because aliens are using it to rebuild the mosquito population. In the live-action version, the set-up is there, but the punch line is nowhere to be found.